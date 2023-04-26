Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Full Schedule

The Winning Formula: Hydration

April 26, 2023 11:15am | by:
The Winning Formula: Hydration

Have you ever wondered why staying hydrated is so important?

Hydration is key for maintaining bodily functions such as regulating body temperature, lubricating joints, and transporting nutrients and oxygen to the muscles. During physical activity, the body loses fluids through sweat, and if these fluids are not replenished, it can lead to dehydration, which can cause fatigue, muscle cramps, and even heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Therefore, it's essential to stay hydrated before, during, and after physical activity.

While drinking water is essential for hydration, it's not enough to replace the fluids and electrolytes lost during intense exercise. That's where high quality supplements like Arma Sport come in. Electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, play a vital role in maintaining fluid balance and muscle function. Supplementing with electrolytes can help prevent dehydration, reduce muscle cramps, and improve overall athletic performance. It's important to note that not all supplements are created equal, and it's essential to choose supplements that are backed by scientific research and quality ingredients. Look for supplements that are third-party tested for purity and high bioavailability to ensure you're getting a product that actually works.

Fueling your body with proper electrolytes and minerals can provide the energy and nutrients needed to power through high intensity moments. Arma HYDR8 has 8 bioavailable electrolytes and 72 trace minerals, all while only containing 10g of sugar. Everything your body needs without any extra fluff or filler! Plus, its Informed Sport tested — meaning you can have full confidence in the product.

With summer fast approaching, hotter days on the track are coming and staying hydrated all day becomes half the battle. It doesn’t have to be a losing battle, though. Using high quality supplements like Arma Sport for proper fuel is essential for optimal physical performance. 

Want to give Arma’s Supercross-proven Hydr8 a try? For the next month, Arma Sport is offering a special 30% discount to Racer X readers. Just use code RX30 at checkout on www.armasport.com to snag the deal. 

Arma Sport
