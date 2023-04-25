Aaron Plessinger Provides Update After East Rutherford SX Crash

At the 14th round East Rutherford Supercross, Aaron Plessinger had a hard crash during free practice that ended his day early. The Red Bull KTM rider came up short on a triple in the first rhythm section and as his front wheel drove into the face of the third jump, the #7 was catapulted forward, with his body slamming down hard on the face of the next jump. He was helped to his feet and then carted off on the Alpinestars medical mule. Initial word was that Plessinger was banged up but not injured. Despite initial checks being okay, he did not line up for the first qualifying session, nor the second qualifying session as he decided to sit out the rest of the night and go to a hospital for more testing. Plessinger said the following in an Instagram post Saturday afternoon, announcing he was done for the day.

“Not the information I want to share but I’m going to have to sit out the race tonight in New Jersey after a crash in practice. Going to get checked out at the hospital to make sure I’m all in one piece. I’ll update everyone when I know more.”

This afternoon, Plessinger took to Instagram to provide an update. In a video post, the Ohio native said he had an MRI done in Florida on his hips, which checked out okay as well. He hopes to lineup for this weekend’s Nashville Supercross in Tennessee. Through 14 rounds, Plessinger sits seventh in the 450SX points standings.

Below is his full quote from the video, which is also embedded below the text.