A win seemed en route for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider Justin Barcia in any condition, but rain and mud only helps the man who was born in New Jersey and grew up riding in New York. As such, he pulled through the slop to collect his first supercross victory since the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener in Houston, Texas.

Barcia’s having a lot of fun lately, and it showed in another loose post-race press conference.

What was it like, man? You looked like you actually had fun.

Justin Barcia: It was actually enjoyable. Kenny was setting a pace and jumping stuff I wouldn’t jump! I didn’t do it all day and I didn’t want to do it in the mud! Whoa, he set a pace and I had to run with it, and I saw an opportunity and I went for it. Because to pass you kind of had to run it in and block the guy, and then go, and that’s kinda what I did…

Did you do that to anybody?

Barcia: Yeah! [Laughs] I had to!

Ken Roczen: I thought you were sober, man?

Barcia: But I was clean though?!

Roczen: I thought you were clean! [Laughs]

Barcia: It was clean! Well, it wasn’t clean, but it was clean! [Laughs] It was a fun race. My bike treated me well and the clutch held up. Once I had a big lead, they told me to chill on the clutch, because I like to beat up the clutch. That’s when I started riding smoother and better. Yeah, it was blur a bit, honestly. The last lap, that was a vibe. Just being born around here, it’s special.