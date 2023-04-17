Grant Baylor Wins Camp Coker Bullet GNCC—5th Different Winner in 5 Rounds

After getting off to a good start in South Carolina, AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would come through in second on the first couple of laps. On the third lap Russell would fall back to fifth and then sixth where he would remain for the remainder of the race. The FMF/KTM Factory Racing-backed rider, Jonathan Girroir would move up through the field after a 10th place start to the day. After a small injury set him back before the race, he pushed through the pain to finish seventh in the XC1 class.

"I injured my back at the last Sprint, and tweaked it again on Wednesday just practicing, and really haven’t done a lot since," said Girroir. "I wasn’t sure how today was going to go – I felt decent before I started – but, really, I was in pain all day and did my best to finish. The plan is to recover over the next two weeks, and be better at the next round."

Unfortunately for Rocky Mountain ATV*MC/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor, he was only able to complete four laps after having to return to his pits for a bike issue that seemed to linger, ultimately ending his day earlier than expected. As for his teammate, Rocky Mountain ATV*MC/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Benjamin Nelko, he would have a great start to the day but as he headed out onto the third lap would suffer a leg injury ending his race as well. Both GASGAS/FXR/Scott Goggle’s Layne Michael and Canada KTM Racing’s Alexandre Gougeon would also only complete one lap in South Carolina at the fifth round of racing.

“Yeah, just keep running into issues,” Stu told RacerTV. “It was a day that I was too far back to do anything and I saw where I was in the overall. Chances were, if I kept going the rate we were going, either I was going to end up on the ground or barely making the top 20 overall anyways. So I decided to park it. It was a sketchy track out there. Everybody in XC1 cut on the first lap, and everyone likes to call me a cheater so, boys, get ready.”

Coming through to earn his second-straight XC2 250 Pro class win was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Ruy Barbosa. Barbosa would get a good jump off the line, behind Phoenix Racing Honda’s Mike Witkowski who snagged the $250 Steel City Men’s Clinic XC2 Holeshot Award. Barbosa would remain in the lead for the remainder of the race, virtually unchallenged by the rest of the XC2 field. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Mason Semmens would battle his way through the class as he came through seventh on the opening lap. Semmens would steadily pick off the riders and make a last lap pass to take over second place in the class.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would have his work cut out for him as he had to battle with Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty for the last couple of laps for the final podium position. Barnes would be able to hold off Lafferty, coming through to round out the podium with Lafferty in fourth. FMF/RPM KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan would battle back from a 10th place start on the day to round out the XC2 250 Pro top five finishers.