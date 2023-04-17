Grant Baylor Wins Camp Coker Bullet GNCC—5th Different Winner in 5 Rounds
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
FMF Camp Coker Bullet: Motorcycle Race Report
Grant Baylor Earns His First Win of 2023 Season
SOCIETY HILL, S.C. – Round five, the FMF Camp Coker Bullet, of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, (GNCC Racing) concluded Sunday, April 16 at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. GNCC Racing saw its fifth different winner in just five races, with Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor battling to earn his first win since the 2021 season.
“Pretty speechless, honestly,” said Grant Baylor on RacerTV. “I felt like crap this week. Had a sickness, cold in my chest, and struggling to breathe all week. And struggling with a hand injury from the last round. But yeah, came out here and got it done. Got an okay start. Not the best, I was kinda towards the back of the pack as usual. But I made my way through the pack. About mid-race I found myself up there behind Craig. He made a mistake and went off the track and I made the pass for the lead there. Then after that, I tried to maintain the lead. Then the last lap, I put the hammer down and gave it everything I had out there for that final lap.”
As the race got underway, it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong jumping off the line first to grab the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award and the early lead as the racers headed into the woods. DeLong would continue to lead the way, but Baylor would begin to reel him in and by the five lap mark would make the pass for the lead. DeLong would continue to push, but Baylor would put his head down and try to place a gap between the two. Baylor came through to the checkered flag with a 36 second gap back to DeLong would hold onto second overall on the day in South Carolina.
“We worked on starts a lot over the last two weeks, and it paid off today,” commented DeLong. “It was a lot of fun leading and running my own pace. I didn’t try to do anything crazy, just hit my marks and tried to build a lead, which I did, and then Grant began to reel me in a bit. It was definitely a tough day, the track was brutal, so I'm really happy to come out of this event with a podium, for sure."
FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley came through fourth on the opening lap but would soon make his way into third on the second lap. From there Kelley would remain for the duration of the race. Kelley continued to push through the challenging conditions, but he was ultimately unable to catch Baylor and DeLong at the front. Kelley now takes over the points lead in the National Championship standings.
"Today was tough – I felt the conditions here more than I did in Florida, which is crazy," Kelley said. "By lap three I was feeling it, then by four it just consistently got tougher and tougher with the heat and the fact that the track was a lot faster, meaning you could be more aggressive, which takes it out of you. The boys out front were running a good pace, I had a bit of a tire issue, which the mechanics jumped on and got sorted. I charged the rest of the race and rode it in for third!"
Defending Champion and Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna-backed racer, Jordan Ashburn would battle throughout the day, finishing just shy of the podium in fourth in the XC1 Open Pro class and fifth overall on the day. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang would come through after working his way up from an eighth place start to round out the top five in the XC1 Open Pro class at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet.
After getting off to a good start in South Carolina, AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would come through in second on the first couple of laps. On the third lap Russell would fall back to fifth and then sixth where he would remain for the remainder of the race. The FMF/KTM Factory Racing-backed rider, Jonathan Girroir would move up through the field after a 10th place start to the day. After a small injury set him back before the race, he pushed through the pain to finish seventh in the XC1 class.
"I injured my back at the last Sprint, and tweaked it again on Wednesday just practicing, and really haven’t done a lot since," said Girroir. "I wasn’t sure how today was going to go – I felt decent before I started – but, really, I was in pain all day and did my best to finish. The plan is to recover over the next two weeks, and be better at the next round."
Unfortunately for Rocky Mountain ATV*MC/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor, he was only able to complete four laps after having to return to his pits for a bike issue that seemed to linger, ultimately ending his day earlier than expected. As for his teammate, Rocky Mountain ATV*MC/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Benjamin Nelko, he would have a great start to the day but as he headed out onto the third lap would suffer a leg injury ending his race as well. Both GASGAS/FXR/Scott Goggle’s Layne Michael and Canada KTM Racing’s Alexandre Gougeon would also only complete one lap in South Carolina at the fifth round of racing.
“Yeah, just keep running into issues,” Stu told RacerTV. “It was a day that I was too far back to do anything and I saw where I was in the overall. Chances were, if I kept going the rate we were going, either I was going to end up on the ground or barely making the top 20 overall anyways. So I decided to park it. It was a sketchy track out there. Everybody in XC1 cut on the first lap, and everyone likes to call me a cheater so, boys, get ready.”
Coming through to earn his second-straight XC2 250 Pro class win was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Ruy Barbosa. Barbosa would get a good jump off the line, behind Phoenix Racing Honda’s Mike Witkowski who snagged the $250 Steel City Men’s Clinic XC2 Holeshot Award. Barbosa would remain in the lead for the remainder of the race, virtually unchallenged by the rest of the XC2 field. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Mason Semmens would battle his way through the class as he came through seventh on the opening lap. Semmens would steadily pick off the riders and make a last lap pass to take over second place in the class.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would have his work cut out for him as he had to battle with Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty for the last couple of laps for the final podium position. Barnes would be able to hold off Lafferty, coming through to round out the podium with Lafferty in fourth. FMF/RPM KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan would battle back from a 10th place start on the day to round out the XC2 250 Pro top five finishers.
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Hall’s Cycles/Enduro Engineering/Moose Racing’s Jhak Walker jumping off the line first to grab the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award. However, it would not take long for Beaver Creek Cycles/Bells Electric/Wossner Piston’s Toby Cleveland to put the pressure on Walker and make a pass for the lead on the opening lap. Cleveland would come through timing and scoring first, and he would remain there for the duration of the race. Walker would remain in second for the entire three-hour race as Carolina XC/Moose Racing/KTM’s Zack Hayes would battle back in third to round out the FMF XC3 class podium.
Earning the Camp Coker Bullet Top Amateur Honors was 250 A racer, Brayden Nolette as he came through to earn 17th overall and his class win. Nick DeFeo would earn the 4-Stroke A Lites class win and come through 18th overall to sit second on the Top Amateur podium. Earning second in the 4-Stroke A Lites was Caleb Baltimore as he came through to earn third on the Top Amateur podium with a 19th place finish.
As the WXC class took off it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award and the early lead. Steede would continue to hold the lead for the first two laps of the race, but she would have company from both AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer and GASGAS/Over and Out/RG Factory Racing’s Rachel Gutish as the race wore on. Archer would make the pass stick for the lead, with Gutish tailing behind her making the pass on Steede as well to take over second in the WXC class. Archer would push for the remaining two laps, with Gutish running behind her and Steede holding onto third as they crossed the finish line.
In the 8 a.m. youth race it was Canyon Richards battling back to take his second overall youth win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. Following Richards was Ryan Amancio coming through second overall and in the YXC1 class, while James Jenkins rounded out the top three finishers in the youth overall and in the YXC1 class.
Caleb Wood came through to earn the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class win, while Jiggs Fustini and Mason Raynor would take home second and third in the class. Ryder Sigety came through to take home the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win, Travis Lentz earned the 85 (12-13) class win, while the 85 (7-11) class win went to Evan Porter in South Carolina. Addison Harris took home the 65 (9) class win, Tripp Lewis earned the 65 (7-8) class win. Sahara Robinson would take home the Girls 85 (7-13) class win, Paisley Harris earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. In the Trail Rider class, it would be Cale Dejarnett earning the win.
The next round of GNCC Racing will take place on May 6-7 in Crawfordsville, Indiana at Ironman Raceway with the sixth round of racing, Hoosier GNCC.
Catch GNCC Pro ATV and Motorcycle Racing free via RacerTV.com all season long. Pro ATV Racing starts Saturday's at 2pm ET, with the exception of Big Buck, Snowshoe and Ironman events where they will start at 1pm ET. GNCC Pro Motorcycle Racing will begin at 1pm ET on Sunday's.
FMF Camp Coker Bullet Results
Society Hill, South Carolina
Round 5 of 12
Sunday, April 16, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Baylor
|03:04:01.479
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Craig Delong
|03:04:38.519
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Ben Kelley
|03:07:02.718
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:08:14.219
|Honda
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:08:32.669
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:08:14.219
|Honda
|2
|Mason Semmens
|03:09:28.698
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|03:10:04.252
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:11:15.038
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:11:27.738
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|03:17:33.378
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:21:26.178
|Morrisonville, IL
|GasGas
|3
|Zack Hayes
|03:24:40.613
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|4
|Dakoda Devore
|03:27:42.699
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:29:49.537
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:54:10.519
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|01:55:02.974
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|3
|Korie Steede
|01:55:50.559
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Prestin Raines
|02:05:00.213
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|5
|Jamie Astudillo
|02:08:59.932
|Gilbertsville, PA
|KTM
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|113
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|110
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|85
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|80
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|111
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|99
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|96
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|95
|5
|Mason Semmens
|84
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|134
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|112
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|101
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|97
|5
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|79
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|140
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|117
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|115
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|84
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75