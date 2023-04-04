KTM, Husqvarna, & GasGas Announce 2023 Contingency Programs & Trackside Support
The following press release is from KTM:
KTM Proudly Supports Amateur and Professional Racers With 2023 Podium-Focused Contingency Program And Trackside Support
MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM North America, Inc. continues to offer its highly competitive race contingency program and Trackside Support for the 2023 race season. Standing behind its READY TO RACE commitment, KTM is once again offering more than $7 million in race rewards for amateur and professional racers at over 180 series across the country.
Exciting updates for 2023 include an increased payout in American Flat Track, where racers of the SuperTwins class will benefit from industry standard payout, as well as increased Pro payouts in all major offroad series. With many incentives to ride orange, the KTM brand continues to be a popular choice for professional racers in motocross/supercross, offroad, flat track and road racing with a competitive payout via the KTM Pro Cash debit card. For KTM’s rising stars, the KTM Cash dealer credit program gives amateur riders the opportunity to earn cash value credits that can be used to purchase KTM products at any participating KTM North America dealership.
KTM’s Trackside Support kicked off the year with support for all brand riders at GNCC, Daytona Amateur Supercross, Freestone Spring Championship and Spring a Ding. Orange bleeders can expect emergency parts and service throughout the year at events and series such as the AMA National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, Mini Olympics, Arizona Open, and all rounds of GNCC and the AMA National Enduro series.
KTM offers incentives for amateur (dealer credits) and professional (cash) riders when they earn top finishes while riding KTM motorcycles at select national and regional racing events across the United States. For more information on the full 2023 contingency program, payout structures and to sign up, visit KTMCash.com.
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Husqvarna Motorcycles Announce 2023 Contingency Program
Once Again Offering Trackside Support At Amateur Racing Events
Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details for the 2023 Husqvarna Motorcycles Contingency Support Program on RaceHusky.com, offering over $7 million in possible rewards for amateur and professional racers across all major forms of racing in the U.S.
With increased payouts across all segments, contingency rewards will be available at both national and regional events in motocross, supercross, flat track and off-road racing. New for 2023, pro riders competing in the major off-road racing series can expect a competitive increase in offerings. Amateur riders earn cash value credits that can be used to purchase products at any participating authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership in North America, and professionals can earn Husqvarna Motorcycles Pro Cash awards, which are paid directly through a debit card.
On top of delivering a progressive contingency package, Husqvarna Motorcycles will once again offer Trackside Support at the major Amateur Racing events such as Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship, Winter Mini Olympics and Arizona Open Championship, on top of the recent support provided to riders at the Daytona Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross and Freestone Spring Championship. New for 2023, our trackside support efforts will span to all 12 rounds of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series.
To view participating series and payouts or to register for 2023 contingency, visit RaceHusky.com or find an authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer near you.
The following press release is from GasGas:
More Money, More Fun! GasGas North America Announce 2023 Contingency Program
Giving Even More Riders the Chance To Enjoy Our Contingency Rewards
A new race season has kicked off here in the U.S. and we’re stoked to launch our 2023 GASGAS Motorcycles contingency and trackside support program! Along with our industry-leading trials contingency program, amateur and professional riders participating in motocross/supercross and offroad racing can enjoy increased contingency rewards all across the country, while also welcoming AFT Singles racers to the party for the first time in 2023!
Beginning at our roots, GASGAS is pleased to continue supporting the MotoTrials USA National Championship by once again offering our most competitive per-round payouts throughout the season. Making stops all across the U.S., the GASGAS Trials Team is excited to compete at the highest level in trials competition, while also rewarding fellow riders with over $71,600.00 in possible rewards.
Thanks to our very own Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing heroes like Justin Barcia, Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown, we have made a successful entry into the U.S. AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships. As a result, GASGAS has created a strong platform for aspiring riders to enjoy contingency rewards in their favorite racing series in their path to stardom. Furthermore, we couldn’t be more pleased to add the American Flat Track Singles Class to our contingency support lineup – more money, more fun!
Check out a full list of motocross/supercross and offroad race series and payouts here!
Already kicking off the season with lots of fun at the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross and Freestone Spring Championship, we’re once again offering up support at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship and Winter Mini Olympics. We’re excited to add the Arizona Open and all 12 rounds of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series to our robust trackside support lineup in 2023. Additionally, GASGAS will be going racing and supporting select regional motocross and offroad series across the country, giving even more riders the chance to enjoy our contingency rewards!
To register for GASGAS Motorcycles contingency or view race series and payouts, visit our official contingency website at GASGASRacer.com.