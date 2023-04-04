The following press release is from Akrapovič:

Akrapovič Releases New Off-Road Racing–Inspired Exhaust for Yamaha YZ450F

Akrapovič’s latest product for the off-road world is a race-inspired Evolution Line (Titanium)* exhaust for the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F, which has been designed by the Akrapovič engineers working in close collaboration with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team.

Close cooperation between Akrapovič’s Racing R&D and R&D departments has resulted in an exhaust almost identical to the specifications for the one the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team will be racing with in the 2023 Motocross World Championship season. Its tailor-made design has been sculpted to fit within the limited space on the motorcycle, but it still follows the principle of being the largest that the space will permit, allowing increased sound silencing, which mitigates the impact on the natural environment while also facilitating improved flow for the exhaust gases to make their way from the combustion chamber with as few restrictions as possible.

Constructed completely from lightweight, high-grade titanium alloys – for a weight saving of 20.4% (0.9 kg) over the standard exhaust – this system combines performance and durability for the extremes of off-road racing. It features different thicknesses in the sections to ensure perfect protection and to reduce overall weight, allowing the added strength created by the design to provide enhanced resilience in the most demanding conditions. It offers a heightened response through the entire rev range and an optimum feeling when the throttle is opened, giving the rider appreciation of control. The power and torque levels have been increased by an extra 1.8 kW (2.4 hp) at 10,600 rpm on the in-house dyno and 1.5 Nm at 10,500 rpm in back-to-back tests as recorded against a standard stock exhaust system.