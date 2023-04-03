The first race you qualified really well and then did you have an issue with your handlebars or something happened early in the race of that main event? What happened there?

Yeah. I cased a triple on lap one and my bars folded all the way down to my knees. Nothing I really could do.

You had the big change obviously to the Orange Brigade KTM program now. Talk us through what’s that been like, how that came about, and what that experience has been like so far.

That’s been awesome. We got in contact right after Anaheim, and I was on the bike the week before Arlington. I put three days on it and felt really good, so we decided, let’s go out and get some experience, learn the bike on a rougher track. Everyone over there has been awesome to me. “Pedro” [Richard Sterling], Carlos [Rivera], Ian [Harrison], Daniel [Blair], Madee [Harris]. Everyone has been really helpful in getting me comfortable really quick.

Quick turnaround to getting on and racing the bike. You’ve been on Yamaha for a couple years now, right?

I’ve been on Yamaha since 2020.

So was there a big adjustment to that KTM? And kind of throwing it into Supercross Futures. It’s not just any other race. Anything specific you worked on when you first got on the KTM? What were the training days like and the days of testing like?

They were definitely different than a normal day. Day one was obviously just getting used to the bike, feeling everything out. Then I had a pretty good day of riding day two. Then day three we tested, so it was more feeling the bike out, seeing what we needed to change, seeing what I liked, don’t like. Obviously then we didn’t have too much time on the bike going into Arlington. So, we definitely learned a lot about the bike there and coming into here as well.