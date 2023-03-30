Results Archive
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Galfer USA Instagram Changes Its Name to GBrakes USA

March 30, 2023 7:45pm | by:

The following press release is from Galfer USA:

Galfer USA Instagram switches to GBrakes USA

Carson City, NV — Giocar America Inc, the exclusive distributor for Galfer USA/Gbrakes USA, leading manufacturers of high-performance braking systems, announced today that they are switching the Galfer USA Instagram account to GBrakes USA. This switch is a bit earlier than planned, but today the Galfer USA's Instagram account was hacked and they were unable to gain access to their account so the change comes a bit earlier than previously planned. 

"The switching of the Instagram account/name is a bit sooner than we would have liked, but it also gave us the rare opportunity to move in the direction that we're already moving into,” said Alessandro Milesi, the CEO for Geocar America, Inc.

Giocar America is the sole importer of Galfer for the US market and the manufacturer of GBrakes USA parts and accessories, that is brake lines and US made or assembled wave® rotors. “We created GBrakes USA to distinguish the parts that we manufacture here in our facility in Carson City Nevada. We needed to be able to differentiate between the two brands,” said Alessandro Milesi, the CEO for Geocar America.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from Galfer USA/GBrakes USA as they continue to innovate and improve their products and services.

Galfer USA & GBrakes USA specialize in Performance Braking Systems. For more information, visit www.galferusa.com.

Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now