Galfer USA Instagram Changes Its Name to GBrakes USA

The following press release is from Galfer USA:

Galfer USA Instagram switches to GBrakes USA

Carson City, NV — Giocar America Inc, the exclusive distributor for Galfer USA/Gbrakes USA, leading manufacturers of high-performance braking systems, announced today that they are switching the Galfer USA Instagram account to GBrakes USA. This switch is a bit earlier than planned, but today the Galfer USA's Instagram account was hacked and they were unable to gain access to their account so the change comes a bit earlier than previously planned.

"The switching of the Instagram account/name is a bit sooner than we would have liked, but it also gave us the rare opportunity to move in the direction that we're already moving into,” said Alessandro Milesi, the CEO for Geocar America, Inc.

Giocar America is the sole importer of Galfer for the US market and the manufacturer of GBrakes USA parts and accessories, that is brake lines and US made or assembled wave® rotors. “We created GBrakes USA to distinguish the parts that we manufacture here in our facility in Carson City Nevada. We needed to be able to differentiate between the two brands,” said Alessandro Milesi, the CEO for Geocar America.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from Galfer USA/GBrakes USA as they continue to innovate and improve their products and services.

Galfer USA & GBrakes USA specialize in Performance Braking Systems. For more information, visit www.galferusa.com.