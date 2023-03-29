Jett’s 4th, 11th
Jett Lawrence earned his 11th career win in his 28th career start. The #18 is the only rider in the 250SX West Region to land on the podium at all five rounds so far and now has a 23-point lead over second-place RJ Hampshire.
Tomac’s 6th, 50th
Eli Tomac earned his sixth win of the 2023 season, the 50th career 450SX main event win. The Colorado native is now tied with James Stewart for second on the all-time premier class wins list behind Jeremy McGrath (72 premier class main event wins). His win, paired with a second-place finish from Cooper Webb will leave the two title competitors in a tie after 11 rounds. At the Glendale Supercross on April 8 both Tomac and Webb will have red backgrounds on their respective bikes.
Other Random Stuff
4 Twos for #24
Hampshire recorded his fourth second-place finish of the season.
4 Threes for #48
Cameron McAdoo earned his fourth third-place finish of the season.
1,421 days For Seely
Cole Seely, who retired in August 2019, made his return to an AMA Supercross for the first time since the 2019 Las Vegas Supercross finale. That means Seely’s last AMA Supercross gate drop was 1,421 days prior to Saturday. Seely raced the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) in the fall of 2022 but that is a long time between gate drops. He finished 21st in the main event.
11-for-11: HRC or Star Continues
With Jett Lawrence (Honda HRC) winning the Seattle Supercross 250SX main event, either Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has claimed all 11 250SX main event wins so far this season.
AMA’s Post-Race Penalty Report
The AMA has released the Seattle #Supercross post-race penalty report. The only penalty noted is from qualifying: Joan Cros cut the track in the second 450SX group B session.
Injury Updates
Dylan Walsh
Walsh’s team posted on Instagram he suffered a broken tibia in a heat race crash.
On Tuesday, the team posted that Walsh’s surgery went well.
“Update / Surgery went well in Seattle and @walsh_53 is finally headed back to Cali where he will stabilize for a week before headed back to the UK to start his recovery!”
Tre Fierro
Tre Fierro and Ty Freehill collided with one another, and both went down hard in the 250SX LCQ. Fierro posted that he suffered a concussion, but he is doing okay and is expecting to race the Glendale SX.
Ty Freehill
Freehill posted from a hospital bed that he was undergoing more tests, but he said he was “literally fine” and was walking recently.
Julien Benek
Benek posted on Instagram he suffered a broken thumb in a heat race crash with another rider.
Congrats to John Short!
Short missed the Seattle Supercross as he and his wife Ashley gave birth to their first child, Georgia Kate Short.
Quotes From Around the Paddock
450SX
Eli Tomac | 1st
“That was a cool race tonight. The track was cool to race, and there were a lot of options out there. My strong point tonight was the whoops, obviously, so that was fun. It’s cool when there’s a section to make up a whole lot of time like that, and I was able to make some really neat passes. It was an important rebound to get back tied in the points, so it was an awesome night for us.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
“Seattle was an excellent night. Eli rode great from the start of the day. Although the final qualifying time didn’t show how happy he was with the bike, as the lights came on, Eli Tomac showed up as he always does. He got a great start in the main event and had some key line choices that helped secure the win. It is nice to have the red plate back, and we will do everything we can as a team to keep it.”
Cooper Webb | 2nd
"I didn't gel very well with the track in practice at all, struggled to find a flow, and knew that for the night show, it was time to step up. The Heat race gave me a bit of a spark to know that we were in it, which was good to win that, and I knew the track was going to break down – that's something that I excel at. It was definitely good to bounce back. This morning, if you were to tell me I was going to be on the podium I would have been quite happy, so to be able to fight like that to P2 and stay within the battle was awesome."
Justin Barcia | 3rd
"I felt good and qualified fourth. In the heat race, I finished fourth. I didn't get the greatest start but I rode really well. In the main event, it was the same. I didn't get off to the best start, then had a lot of battles and charged all the way up to third. I closed in on second but didn't have quite enough time. The bike was really good. I had a lot of fun and the team crushed it. We are on the gas and going forward, going for that win.”
Jason Anderson | 4th
“During the Main Event, the track was really tricky with a ton of deep ruts, but I felt like my KX™450SR still gave me the ability to push the pace. While a better start would have certainly improved my race, it wasn’t a bad night as we made good progress and I kept the fight going all the way to the checkered flag. I definitely want to be finishing on the podium and, ultimately, challenging for wins again so, I’m still focusing forward on making gains in supercross.”
Chase Sexton | 5th
“Not a great night. I almost holeshot and got into the lead super quick, but when I fell the bike was just mangled. I had a hard time moving up after that. It’s definitely a night I want to move on from. I just have to go to the next round and prove what I can do.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“I really dislike these types of nights because they’re difficult to know how to feel. When you win one class and you should win the other one, you walk away with your emotions all over the place. Unfortunately, this has happened to us a few times this year, and I still don’t know how to feel about it. Jett Lawrence was the man tonight. Even though he wasn’t super stoked on his ride, the track was difficult and he made it happen, gaining a few more points in the championship. Chase did what he needed to do early; he got a good start and was riding really well until the track bit him. After that, the bike was pretty bent up, so it was hard for him to make any headway. Now we just have to focus ahead on making the most points possible in the next six races."
Ken Roczen | 6th
"Today in Seattle was a tough one. From when I first went out, I struggled on the track, I wasn't really flowing with it and wasn't very comfortable. So coming down to the night show I had an all right heat race, but I actually had the most fun, and I think I rode the best, in the main; and that's where it counts. In the beginning, I was able to kind of slice and dice a little bit with the front guys. Another rider and I went back and forth a couple of times for second place. I put up a good fight. Once the track got extremely gnarly, I stopped clearing some of the jumps and that's where I lost the most time. Overall, I'm pumped that I was able to salvage a sixth place. Of course, we want to be on the box, but we also must take the good with the bad. We're still fourth in the championship and I'm happy with how the team's been working and we're keeping our heads up."
Aaron Plessinger | 7th
"It was an okay day. Practice was tough, I've got a pretty good gash in my leg from last week that was hurting me pretty good, but I tried to push through it. The Heat race was better, I had a good battle with Christian [Craig] in that to end up second. I had a bad start in the Main Event, and ended up moving into seventh about halfway, but after that, it was pretty quiet. I stayed on two wheels though and now we get a week off, so hopefully I can let my body heal and come back swinging for the upcoming Triple Crown!"
Adam Cianciarulo | 8th
"I felt comfortable during qualifying and was able to attack the track to put together the second fastest time. It was nice to show that pace again and rival at the top of the board. In the heat race, I was a little back from the start but worked my way into the top-three before the finish. In the Main Event, I started up front and managed to pass my way into the top-three again. The race felt similar to last weekend with all of the top guys contending for those first few positions, so it was encouraging to move my way forward through that group in the early stages. The end result is similar to what I’ve had recently, but there are a lot of positives to take away from the weekend.”
Christian Craig | 9th
"Seattle was all-around a pretty good day. I felt good on the bike in practice and in the heat race I got a holeshot and led from start to finish, so that felt good to get my first heat race win of the season. It also felt good to lead some laps. In the main event I got off to a pretty good start, but I got shuffled back a little bit early, and during the second lap I went for a ride in the whoops and ended up cross-rutting right at the end and ejecting off. I was able to get up quickly but was dead last by then. I put my head down and got into the top ten with a couple of laps to go. Then I passed for ninth in the last corner. I think that shows my riding is improving. I just need to stay off the ground in the main and we'll be up front."
Justin Hill | 10th
Hill posted on Instagram:
“Good times in Seattle 🎶
I had a good finish wrapped up but I blew it last turn😑 still saved 10th so I’m happy.. 1 weekend off to work on the little things and we’re back for triple crown 👑”
Fredrik Noren | 14th
Noren posted on Instagram:
“P-14 in Seattle, I felt good on the bike and I’m pleased with how I rode. Was running 11th for half the main until I took a dirt sample but overall pumped on the weekend.”
Shane McElrath | 16th
"All day during qualifying I struggled with the track. My starts have not been very good. I'd say the first half of the main event was good for me, I was charging pretty well and made some good passes. I'm really excited about how I feel on the bike right now, it's the best I've felt, and I'm excited for a weekend off because the Triple Crown in Glendale is going to be great. My bike is working really well, the team is working really hard – and they have been all season – and I want to reward them."
Josh Cartwright | 17th
Cartwright posted on Instagram:
“Another wild night in the heat race! Luckily, I was able to walk away from that crash and come back strong in the LCQ for the win! P-17 in the main, I am happy on the night. I am excited for this break to take a week of recovery and then keep it going in Phoenix.
Always, a big thank you to @milesshugg for spinning the wrenches! 🔧 Thank you to everyone at @maddpartskawasaki for busting their butts each weekend!”
Kyle Chisholm | 18th
“We didn’t have any rain, which was good. The track was soft and rutty; it was a pretty tough track. I never got into a flow, a rhythm, and was never comfortable all day on the track. Just struggled a little bit to put everything together. I just didn’t have it today and need to ride better. Looking forward to the break to have a little time to work on some things, rest up a little bit, heal up, and try to come back to Glendale and be better.”
Said Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports/Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance team manager Larry Brooks:
“After you have a victory, it's hard to settle for anything else. The night was not going as well as we wanted. Ken Roczen pulled it together in the main event, got a good start, and finished sixth in the main. We're tied for fourth place in the points. Shane McElrath and Kyle Chisholm didn't do as well as I thought they would. They’ll come back to fight another day. Dilan Schwartz didn't do as well as we wanted him to. He had a crash in the heat race and crashed again in the last chance and that ended his night early."
Justin Starling | 19th
Starling posted on Instagram:
“Not great, not good, but we finished. Heat race was great, came from 13-14 area to 7th so I was happy with that. Main event, I just had too many out of control moments and about lap 9 I decided I’d rather go home this week healthy, than to be on the ground.
All in all, we had fun and I am very excited for this weekend off!”
Kevin Moranz | 20th
Moranz posted on Instagram:
“WOW… WILD RIDE!!!
What a night, I’m stoked on it. Heat race holeshot and straight transfer to the main. Then backing it up with the MAIN EVENT holeshot and first to the finish line was unreal!!! I was much more focused and calm this time up front, just made a little mistake going long on the triple. Clocking in more experience up front, we keep learning, and we will continue to keep getting better. Maybe didn’t end the way we wanted with p-20 after some tough block troubles in the main event but we gave 100% effort. I am so blessed to have the fans support, new patrons joining the MORANZ MAFIA, and all of our Supercross partners🙏”
Cole Seely | 21st
Seely posted on Instagram:
“Well the goal was to have some fun and gain confidence so I’d say we checked those off the list! P-6 in the heat was definitely the highlight of my day. I haven’t been that nervous since I was a rookie. Thanks to my wife @skyseely , my team, all the fans, and everyone in the industry that welcomed me back! See you in Glendale”
Cade Clason | 22nd
Clason posted on Instagram:
“Bout how I felt all day, from free practice on I just never felt like myself, between Indy and now Seattle, I just have been terrible on the rough broken down tracks that I have thrived on in the past. Back to work and see what comes of it.”
250SX
Jett Lawrence | 1st
“The night didn’t start too well with that crash in the heat race. Thankfully, I was able to walk away from that okay and just have the bike be banged up. In the main, it was a bit of a struggle getting into the lead. In all fairness, it wasn’t my best riding. I couldn’t find my flow the whole race, and I wasn’t hitting my lines; I was making silly mistakes I shouldn’t have been making. Overall, I’m glad to come away with the win, and I’m looking forward to getting back at it in Arizona.”
RJ Hampshire | 2nd
“The day was pretty solid...well, the main event was solid. I qualified second but was quite a way back. The heat race did not go to plan at all. I got a terrible start and just kind of picked off riders to get the best kind of gate pick I could. In the main event, I got a really good start, and I had an awesome battle going. We went back and forth and closed the gap to the lead a little bit. Then I had two laps that cost me a shot to battle for the lead which was disappointing. But again, I don't take these second-place finishes for granted.”
Cameron McAdoo | 3rd
“The track was really demanding and changed a lot as the race went on. The key was executing the rhythms every time. We had a really tight battle the whole time. The lappers definitely played a key part in not being able to get through some sections clean. It seemed like we were coming into several lappers at a time. It’s been great to battle at the front, but I am still pushing to get that first win. I think we’ve got a good chance at the Triple Crown in two weeks.”
Enzo Lopes | 4th
Lopes’ Instagram post translated to English reads:
“Seattle, one of the best races of my career yesterday. 17° to 4° no main event. Little by little we getting there Very happy!! Thank you all for the support 🇧🇷 // Seattle was another solid night for us. From almost last on the first turn to p4 at the end. Just happy to be here and enjoying these moments. Thanks team @clubmx and also @phil_nicoletti for guiding me yesterday 🤝”
Max Vohland | 5th
"It was a good night in Seattle! I started off the heat race with a top-five, which I was happy with, but felt I could be better with a few changes ahead of the Main Event. We changed the bike set-up and I felt a lot better, started around 10th and made my way up to fifth in the end. It was a tough track tonight, so I’m happy with a top-five finish and am now looking forward to improving on that at the Triple Crown in Glendale."
Levi Kitchen | 6th
"The beginning of my day was great and was the best I’ve had so far. I qualified third, which was good, and won the heat race, which was a first for me. Then in the main event, I had a really bad start, but then I got going pretty good and got up to fourth and started reeling in those guys up front. Then I got what we think was a rock stuck in my rear brake for probably six or seven laps or so. It was pretty obvious. I dropped like three seconds a lap after that happened. It’s pretty frustrating with how good the day was going before then, but I’ll take the positives and move on to Phoenix.”
Peirce Brown | 7th
“Tough day. It started off great. Something about today, I was fired up. I was P1 in free practice, and decent in qualifying. Not the best. I won the heat race, and in the main event, I collided with a rider in the first corner and fell. But after the fall I was able to put some really good laps together. Not good enough to be where I want to be...I ended up P7. I'm not a seventh-place guy and I need to prove that I'm not. So we're going to use the next weekend off to smooth some things out and focus on eliminating our weaknesses.”
Carson Mumford | 8th
“I felt like I had a lot to prove at this round even though I haven’t had a lot of time on the bike and overall the expectations were to have a solid day. I’m thankful I was able to show my speed in the heat race and I know I’m just going to be getting stronger here on out. Overall I’m happy with eighth, but think I can put in a top five before the end of the season.”
Mitchell Oldenburg | 9th
Oldenburg posted on Instagram:
“Tough result last night.. riding has been good, just have to eliminate those small mistakes! P-9 and looking forward to the next round👊🏻”
Robbie Wageman | 11th
“It was awesome to be back at the races under the lights! Overall, I had a great night of racing in Seattle: good qualifying, good heat race, but unfortunately not the start I was looking for in the main event. But I battled my way through the pack to end with a P-11. I'm happy to come away healthy and safe with how brutal the track was!"
Josh Varize | 12th
Varize posted on Instagram:
“P.12 in Seattle. Qualifying into the night wasn’t the best but felt good in the night show! Back to putting in the work and getting ready for Glendale.”
Derek Drake | 13th
"Seattle was a struggle all day which unfortunately, landed me in the LCQ. But I made the best of it and got the win. Then I got a bad start in the main and managed a 13th. Not the best night, but not the worst. I'm looking forward to Glendale."
Hunter Yoder | 14th
Yoder posted on Instagram:
“Going in the right direction. Felt good to lead some laps in the heat race and run upfront with the boys. Ready to finish the last half of the season strong 📈”
Stilez Robertson | 22nd
“It was a pretty eventful night here in Seattle. I didn’t feel like myself all day until the main event. I started to find myself in the beginning laps of the main, but just a simple mistake turned into a pretty good get-off. I’m glad to be okay and ready for some redemption in Phoenix.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager Jensen Hendler:
“The day started out pretty good, with Levi having a good qualifying at his home race and getting the heat race win. Stilez also was making progress and really came on strong for the main event. Unfortunately, the night didn’t end as we hoped, with Stilez having a big get-off after leading the main event and Levi having some sort of issue which we think was a rock getting stuck in his rear brake. Both guys showed speed though and we’ll just keep working to get on the top step of the podium with them.”
Dilan Schwartz | 7th in LCQ, DNQ for main event
“It was a bummer weekend in Seattle. I crashed in my heat race and had to race the LCQ. In that race, I crashed again going for a transfer position in the last corner on the last lap. I missed the main event. I’m looking forward to Glendale in two weeks.”
Brandon Scharer | 11th in LCQ, DNQ for main event
"The Seattle Supercross was a tough one for me. I put myself in a good position off the start in heat one, but unfortunately had a fall on the first lap. I fought hard to get going but finished 14th. In the LCQ my riding was subpar, to say the least; I struggled with my intensity on the track all day and it showed. I want to give it up to my mechanic and the team for all of the efforts they put in for me here!”
Said BarX Suzuki team manager Buddy Antunez:
"The track was tough in Seattle. I'm proud of our riders and the whole team. The bikes were on point for the return to racing after the break. We will do some more testing going into Glendale; we're always trying to get the most for our riders. We can't wait for the Triple Crown!"