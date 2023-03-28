Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 11th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Seattle Supercross was the fifth 250SX West Region event of the season and was also the 11th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the Seattle Supercross.

Seattle Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class