Results Archive
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Seattle Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

March 28, 2023 10:00am | by:
Watch: Seattle Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 11th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Seattle Supercross was the fifth 250SX West Region event of the season and was also the 11th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the Seattle Supercross.

Seattle Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX West Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - Seattle 2023

Our Racer X Post-Race Reaction

Main Event Results

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Main Event

March 25, 2023
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 16:33.26418 Laps52.015 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire 16:35.976+2.71251.909 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Cameron McAdoo 16:36.479+3.21552.288 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Enzo Lopes 16:54.403+21.13952.705 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
5Max Vohland 16:58.594+25.33053.372 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Main Event

March 25, 2023
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 21:00.02523 Laps51.641 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb 21:04.823+4.79852.016 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Barcia 21:05.491+5.46651.713 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
4Jason Anderson 21:14.746+14.72152.275 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5Chase Sexton 21:17.244+17.21951.285 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia127
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States104
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States101
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States83
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil82
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States248
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States248
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States226
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany199
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States199
Full Standings

Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now