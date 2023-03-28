Midwest and Southwest Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier Venue Change

The following press release is from MX Sports:

Competition Bulletin 2023-9: Midwest and Southwest Area Qualifier Venue Change

The Midwest and Southwest Area Qualifiers scheduled for April 1-2, 2023, at Porterville OHV Park in Porterville, California, will be relocating to Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) in Bakersfield, California. The dates will stay the same.

Midwest Area Qualifier

April 1: Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, California

Southwest Area Qualifier

April 2: Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, California

Please keep an eye on www.mxsports.com for possible revisions to upcoming Area Qualifiers. For the most up-to-date schedule of the 2023 Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2023 schedule page.