Midwest and Southwest Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier Venue Change
March 28, 2023 9:00am | by: Press Release
The following press release is from MX Sports:
Midwest and Southwest Area Qualifier Venue Change
The Midwest and Southwest Area Qualifiers scheduled for April 1-2, 2023, at Porterville OHV Park in Porterville, California, will be relocating to Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) in Bakersfield, California. The dates will stay the same.
Midwest Area Qualifier
- April 1: Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, California
Southwest Area Qualifier
- April 2: Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, California
Please keep an eye on www.mxsports.com for possible revisions to upcoming Area Qualifiers. For the most up-to-date schedule of the 2023 Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2023 schedule page.