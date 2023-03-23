Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Ep 16: Blair & Weigandt Review the Detroit Supercross

March 23, 2023 3:00pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Your SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair dive into all the drama and action from round 10 in Detroit, Michigan. The guys break down the altercation between Yamaha teammates Jordon Smith and Haiden Deegan, the heartbreak of Aaron Plessinger's (KTM) crash while leading, and the penalty assessed to main Event winner Chase Sexton (Honda). In our Big interview segment, Jason Weigandt caught up with the Ford Motor Company CEO in the Motor City to talk about his SX fandom and his family's love of riding. Clinton Fowler stops by to break down what made AP so fast – before the crash – and give credit to a group of riders who earned their best result inside Ford Field. Jump inside with the sport you love on SMX Insider!

If you missed the first 15 episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 15 – Inside Roczen’s Indianapolis Win

SMX Insider — Episode 14 — Breaking Down Daytona

SMX Insider – Episode 13 – Daytona Preview with Ricky Carmichael 

SMX Insider – Episode 12 – Who's Hot and Who's Not Heading into Arlington

SMX Insider – Episode 11 – Wide-Open Championship – feat. Vanilla Ice

SMX Insider – Episode 10 – James Stewart breaks down Tomac vs. Sexton

SMX Insider – Episode 9 – Feat. Justin Brayton

SMX Insider – Episode 8 – San Diego Recap with Rob Ninkovich

SMX Insider - Episode 7 - Extended Segment: Chase Sexton

SMX Insider - Episode 6 - Anaheim 1 Review

SMX Insider - Episode 5 - Anaheim 1 Preview

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now