Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Your SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair dive into all the drama and action from round 10 in Detroit, Michigan. The guys break down the altercation between Yamaha teammates Jordon Smith and Haiden Deegan, the heartbreak of Aaron Plessinger's (KTM) crash while leading, and the penalty assessed to main Event winner Chase Sexton (Honda). In our Big interview segment, Jason Weigandt caught up with the Ford Motor Company CEO in the Motor City to talk about his SX fandom and his family's love of riding. Clinton Fowler stops by to break down what made AP so fast – before the crash – and give credit to a group of riders who earned their best result inside Ford Field. Jump inside with the sport you love on SMX Insider!

If you missed the first 15 episodes, watch them below.