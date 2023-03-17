Hard to believe that one week after his Daytona win, and more than two months after Tomac grabbed the red plate at the Anaheim opener, the team lost it to Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, third place behind Roczen and TLD GasGas rider Justin Brayton. Webb has two wins, four seconds, a third, a fourth, and a fifth in what’s been a very steady season. He’s also got the red plate back on his bike for the first time since he won the ’21 AMA Supercross Championship, a single point ahead of Tomac.

And then there’s Chase Sexton, the seemingly jinxed Honda factory rider who keeps making unforced errors. Just as he seemed ready to pounce on early leader Roczen, he hooked a footpeg in one of the many, many ruts in the soft dirt of Lucas Oil Stadium and crashed once again. And yet, even with all of his crashes, Chase is still just 13 points out of the lead. The week didn’t make a difference for him, but if he can settle down and start stacking positive races together, he’s not out of this either.

One rider who might be out is Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson. The former champ, who won the last four rounds of ’22, just can’t seem to put a good start together with a good race. His season is not going the way many expected, and the same can be said for Kawasaki in general. With his teammate Adam Cianciarulo on the mend, and the entire Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki 250 team decimated by injuries, Kawasaki is facing a very unfortunate distinction this season: if they don’t win a main event in either class, it will mark the first time since 1983 that Kawasaki failed to win a round of AMA Supercross in at least one class.

As far as the 250SX class goes, it was once again a Lawrence brother out front, and once again it was Hunter. He avoided traffic and trouble to take his fourth win in five 250SX East Region rounds and now has a 22-point lead on second-ranked Max Anstie, who finished fifth at Indy. The drama that we thought might happen when Nate Thrasher was behind Lawrence—possible retribution for their collision at Daytona—did not actually happen (though the non-topic clumsily became a topic again after the press on hand were asked not to ask about the matter).

Finally, there was the crowd. A huge turnout of more than 62,000 fans attended the Indy SX, and the racing delivered. Coming off a very strong Daytona event, Monster Energy Supercross is really humming right now. I doubt they will have a similar turnout in Detroit this weekend, but next weekend in Seattle, where the 250SX West Region fires up again, if they get good weather, they might get another amazing crowd—and right when things got interesting all over again!