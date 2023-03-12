Weege Show: The Polarization of Roczen

Ken Roczen made everyone--even his competitors--happy when he won Monster Energy Supercross in Indianapolis, the first win for a Suzuki in the series since 2016. Of course, that 2016 win was also delivered by Roczen! It's an amazing story, but while everyone was on board tonight, there's no denying that Roczen, because he's so popular, has always cut both ways. There are lovers and haters, doubters and supporters. Sometimes some folks can be all those things as once! Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer wrap up the action from Indy, brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves.