While all of that was happening, Tomac was struggling to get going. After starting outside of the top 10, Tomac passed into seventh when Sexton went down but spent a ton of the race trying to catch Adam Cianciarulo for sixth. In perhaps the weirdest race of the year yet for the points leader, not only did he never catch AC, but he was also caught and passed late by Christian Craig for seventh.

On the other side of the coin, Cooper Webb was right in the thick of the battle out front as he ran second to Roczen after Sexton went down. But even Webb wasn’t as sharp as usual, and he too was caught and passed by Justin Barcia. Barcia and Webb then began to push each other slowly but surely up towards Roczen out front as time was winding down. Then Webb made a big mistake before the whoops losing all touch of the two leaders.

It was down to Roczen versus Barcia in the closing laps, both looking for their first wins of 2023. Barcia found some lines to quickly pull Roczen in but then Roczen responded to the pressure from behind. On the last lap, Roczen made a bobble after the whoops, but Barcia had nowhere to go and came to a complete stop not to hit him. That gave Roczen just enough time to get back on it and complete the last two turns off to pull off the incredible first win for Progressive Ecstar Suzuki and the 21st of his career.

The emotion poured out of Roczen who was hugged immediately by Barcia and then Aaron Plessinger who finished fourth. Then Roczen dropped his bike and celebrated with the crowd as more riders including Shane McElrath, Kyle Chisholm, Adam Cianciarulo, Jason Anderson, and more came up to hug Kenny. It was an incredible scene of joy and triumph for the 28-year-old German.

“I don’t know what to say!” said Roczen. “As much as I gelled with the bike as soon as I got on it, I still feel like we had a lot of stuff thrown at us in the beginning of the season. I was on so many different setups and it was definitely tough for us, and we had some bad races there. Most importantly, we never gave up. The team and I, we were at the track some times until 7 p.m. sometimes, especially the week before Tampa. We just weren’t letting off until I felt like we could. This night tonight, I’ve dreamed about it for many, many months, and it seemed so far away, especially after these last few races. My starts were not good, and I wasn’t anywhere even near the podium, honestly. To do it tonight, and the way this track was, I just have to let it settle in. I don’t want to let it get to my head. But tonight we’re going to enjoy this one, no doubt about it. This race felt long and short at the same time. I was just trying to hit my mark, and obviously lappers came into play. This was definitely one of the ruttiest tracks I’ve ever ridden. This is just such an accomplishment that I have to let it settle in."