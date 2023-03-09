Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair had such a good time watching the thrilling racing in Daytona, they never left. The fellas break down Eli Tomac’s historic night, Hunter Lawrence’s 250 win and the first career podium for Haiden Deegan. Daytona 500 winner and Supercross super fan Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes time out of his racing schedule to discuss his passion for the sport and the great championship battle in the 450 class. Clinton Fowler stops by to lay some knowledge about Justin Barcia’s sneaky good ride at the World Center of Racing.

If you missed the first 13 episodes, watch them below.