Ironman Raceway Excited For 2023 Racing Season

The following press release is from Ironman Raceway:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ironman Raceway is pleased to announce their 2023 schedule featuring four premier AMA National Championship events including round five of the ATV Motocross National Championship, the season finale round of the Pro Motocross Championship and two Grand National Cross Country Racing events. The raceway will kick off their season the first weekend of May and conclude with the Ironman GNCC on the weekend of October 20-22.

On May 6 and 7 the Grand National Cross Country Series kicks off the year at Ironman with the Hoosier GNCC, round six of the prestigious series. Ironman continues its long history in GNCC Racing and this year the series will once again offer two opportunities for the venue to create even more memories. Admission for the weekend (Friday – Sunday) is $25 Adults (12+) and $15 Kids (6-11). Tickets are available online at a discounted rate. Come check out the World's Premier Cross Country racing Series, with riders from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Visit www.gnccracing.com for full details.

Then on the weekend of May 13 and 14 the ATV Motocross National Championship stops in Indiana once again. Practice will take place on Friday, May 12 for $40 per group with racing on Saturday and Sunday for $50 per class. Plus, the AMA Pro ATV riders will take to the track on Saturday afternoon. Come see Eight-Time AMA Pro Champion, Chad Wienen battle with defending Champion Joel Hetrick, Bryce Ford, Nick Gennusa and more. Admission for Saturday only is just $25 for adults and $15 for kids 6-11. Please visit www.atvmotocross.com for more information on the event.