Results Archive
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Progressive and American Flat Track Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal

March 9, 2023 12:00pm | by:
Progressive and American Flat Track Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal

The following press release is from American Flat Track:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.AMA Pro Racing is pleased to announce that Progressive Insurance® will continue to serve as the title sponsor of American Flat Track in the seasons ahead thanks to a new multi-year renewal of their landmark sponsorship.

Founded in 1937, Progressive is the nation’s leading motorcycle insurer. That status was earned through decades of supporting the two-wheeled and motorsports communities, granting it a unique understanding on how to best meet the needs of motorcyclists.

Progressive was first named Title Sponsor and Official Insurance Company of Progressive AFT in 2020 and has expanded their support of the sport over the years through digital and experiential activations at events.

“Progressive has played an integral role in accelerating American Flat Track’s growth over the last few years and we truly appreciate their continued partnership,” said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “It’s great to work with a brand that shares the same values that we have; we are likeminded in the desire to engage with our customers in entertaining and memorable ways. We’re excited to kick off the next chapter of our partnership and working together with Progressive to make our races and the stars of the sport as memorable as the stars of Progressive’s ad campaigns.”

“We are thrilled to continue our support in growing this sport by serving as the title sponsor of American Flat Track,” said Todd Matthews, Progressive Acquisition Specialist. “As the No.1 motorcycle insurer, we recognize the passion, enthusiasm and commitment riders possess, and we are excited to see what’s in store in the seasons ahead.”

The 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season will launch with the hugely anticipated return of the DAYTONA Short Track I & II at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10. Get your tickets now at https://www.tixr.com/promoters/americanflattrack.

For those that can’t catch the live action from Daytona International Speedway, FansChoice.tv is the live streaming home of Progressive AFT. Sign up now and catch every second of on-track action starting with Practice & Qualifying and ending with the Victory Podium at the end of the night at https://www.fanschoice.tv.

FOX Sports coverage, featuring in-depth features and thrilling onboard cameras, will premiere on FS1 from the Daytona Short Track I on March 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) and Daytona Short Track II on March 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT).

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

