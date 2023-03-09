NASCAR's Kurt Busch Named Grand Marshal for AFT Daytona Short Track Doubleheader

The following press release is from American Flat Track:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Progressive American Flat Track is thrilled to announce that NASCAR superstar Kurt Busch will serve as the Grand Marshal for the DAYTONA Short Track I & II presented by Daytona Dodge on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who most recently drove the #45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD for 23XI Racing, knows exactly what it takes to reign supreme at Daytona International Speedway. Chief among the extensive list of accomplishments he’s garnered during a lifetime of racing is his 2017 DAYTONA 500 victory.

In addition to his NASCAR Cup title and DAYTONA 500 victory, Busch boasts 34 Cup victories, has won in all three of NASCAR’s top divisions – the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Craftsman Truck Series – and was named Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year in 2014.

The 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season will launch with the hugely anticipated return of the DAYTONA Short Track I & II at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10. Get your tickets now at https://www.tixr.com/promoters/americanflattrack.

For those that can’t catch the live action from Daytona International Speedway, FansChoice.tv is the live streaming home of Progressive AFT, sign up now and catch every second of on-track action starting with Practice & Qualifying and ending with Victory Podium at the end of the night at https://www.fanschoice.tv.

FOX Sports coverage, featuring in-depth features and thrilling onboard cameras, will premiere on FS1 from the Daytona Short Track I on March 18 at 10:30am ET (7:30am PT) and Daytona Short Track II on March 19 at 12:30pm ET (9:30am PT).

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.