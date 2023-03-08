Results Archive
Racer X Films: Daytona Race Examination

March 8, 2023 1:05pm | by: &

We had an epic battle for the win at the 2023 Daytona Supercross as Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb battled it out for not only the win but also who would lead the points after the race as well. We take a look at some of the dynamics of that battle, as well as what exactly happened between Chase Sexton and Justin Barcia that put Barcia on the ground.

We also look at Max Anstie having one heck of a line in the first turn of the 250SX main event, break down the collision between Hunter Lawrence and Nate Thrasher, and much more on this edition of Race Examination.

Film: Tom Journet & Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

