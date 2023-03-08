We had an epic battle for the win at the 2023 Daytona Supercross as Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb battled it out for not only the win but also who would lead the points after the race as well. We take a look at some of the dynamics of that battle, as well as what exactly happened between Chase Sexton and Justin Barcia that put Barcia on the ground.

We also look at Max Anstie having one heck of a line in the first turn of the 250SX main event, break down the collision between Hunter Lawrence and Nate Thrasher, and much more on this edition of Race Examination.

Film: Tom Journet & Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

