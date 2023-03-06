Today, the main events for the 2023 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX), the 14th RCSX event, will take place. You can watch live all day long as the RacerTV broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. ET on RacerTV.com (or view above).

View the 2023 RCSX Amateur Classes.

To view live results from all classes from the 2023 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX), visit https://resultsmx.com/daytona/live.aspx.

Follow Racer X Online's Twitter (@racerxonline), Facebook (@racerxonline), and Instagram (@racerxonline) accounts for updates and photos from the event, as well as RCSX’s Twitter (@RCSX Daytona), Facebook (@rcsxdaytona) and Instagram (@RCSXDaytona) accounts. And make sure to stay tuned to Racer X Online this week for coverage from championship.