Video highlights from the eighth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Daytona Supercross was the fourth 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the eighth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the 53rd Daytona Supercross.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Daytona Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class