Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, ahead of today’s 53rd Daytona Supercross. This race will mark the unofficial halfway point of the 2023 season, being the eighth of the 17 total rounds for the 450SX Class and the fourth 250SX East Region Championship round.

Today appears to be typical Daytona Beach weather, as we expect a high of about 88 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain in the early afternoon around 1 p.m. If the rain does come, it is not expected to be for long. By the time the night show rolls around, we should expect a temperature around 75 degrees.