Another race that Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton could have won, but he ultimately came home second in Arlington’s Triple Crown. It was a heartbreaker in the third race, as Sexton washed out while chasing Eli Tomac, and then got stuck behind a lapped rider, allowing Cooper Webb to slide by and steal the overall. But he wasn’t nearly as bummed as he was in Tampa and Oakland. That’s progress, at least.

Sexton reflected on it in the post-race press conference.

Chase we were talking before this thing started and you said when you went down you felt like you could still win. Walk us through how the rest of that race went.

Chase Sexton: This one, all night show I feel like my speed elevated from practice, which was good. Didn’t qualify fastest today so had a little bit more motivation. Then the first race I came from way back to third which was good. And then just every race I felt like I had really good speed and then the last main event I washed the front end in the corner, just a little bit too much, just came in a little too fast. Eli was still within reach I felt like and I just had really good pace. So still had my head down and obviously he made that mistake after the wall jump so obviously made it easy on me. Overall, I felt really solid all main events, every one of them. It was some of the best riding I have had, especially racing. And yeah, obviously we didn’t get the win, lapped traffic didn’t help, but everyone has to deal with the same stuff. So, got to be better with reading those guys and getting around them a little more clean. But, overall felt like I rode really well and definitely more positive this weekend than last.

Chase, how does it feel knowing you are going to have to go to war with Eli for the rest of the summer? [Eli Tomac has announced he will return for the Pro Motocross Championship.]

I’m excited, it's going to be fun. I mean obviously there’s so many other guys that are obviously good and yeah like I said I am excited. It's cool to see him racing, he’s obviously not getting worse I feel like he’s getting better and better so it's going to be fun. And yeah, we will have Cooper out there, everybody, like I said it should be fun and I am excited.