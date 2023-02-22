In my observation, from the finish until the whoops, you were gaining time on everybody. You were into the rhythm line really clean. Then that first set of whoops kind of caught you out a few times. What was it about it that you just couldn’t click with? About halfway through that main event you made a couple mistakes.

Yeah. About halfway through, I changed up my line because I started the main event skimming, and I made a lot of passes. I was actually hitting them pretty good, but had a couple moments so I was like, I need to switch to the jump line. Everybody was going jump line. But I couldn’t figure out the timing. They were tricky. You had to go two, three, three and then four out of them. If you didn’t get that four out, then you would lose a second or two. So, like I said, I fell into their pace too. I was trying to make do for what I had, but it was hard. There wasn’t really much real estate to work with. So, that was also definitely a bummer. Didn’t help me out any, but no excuses. It's racing.

This is your first round where you’re fully healthy, based on the crash at Anaheim. So, is it rewarding to see that your pace is where it’s at when you’re 100%?

Yeah, definitely rewarding. I hope people saw that I was one of the better guys out there tonight. But, at the same time, I didn’t put it all together, and that’s on me. So, we’re going to go back to the drawing board and then figure that out for next round.

We have kind of a big break, six rounds until you guys race again. What are you going to do for the next month and a half in terms of testing and training?

I’m not too sure. We’re going to make a plan tonight and see. We might hop on outdoors early and then just get that prep going just to switch it up a little bit and have some fun for a couple weeks before we hop back on Supercross. I think we have a couple weeks off. I’m not sure how many. I know we have some stuff that we want to address and try before the next round, but we’re going to have plenty of time to try it, so I’m excited.

Maximus Vohland | 7th

Racer X: P7 on the night. Just take me through your whole day, heat race and into the main event and what you thought of it all.

Maximus Vohland: Practice started off pretty good, right where I usually am. Then going into the heat race, hometown crowd, I wanted to do something for them. I envisioned me getting the start, and of course executed perfectly and got a holeshot. Rode hard and busted out a quad after the finish, so that was kind of cool. I felt like I rode good, good intensity. I was kind of showing what I was capable of. Then the main, I started around top four and just wasn’t really gelling with the track too much. I couldn’t really figure out the whoops and just didn’t feel comfortable. So, I did the best I could. Gave it my all and ended up seventh.

With the whoops changing the way that they did, how long did it take you to go into the jumping line? What were some of the options that you felt like you figured out by the end of the main event that you wish you knew earlier on?

Honestly, in the beginning, I wasn’t very comfortable skimming. So, it only took a lap or two for me to start jumping. I’m generally long legs, so you’d think I’d be better skimming but I’m pretty good at jumping myself. So, I felt comfortable with that and that’s what I felt safe with and what I felt like could be good, but in the beginning I needed to skim longer. That was really my weakest point was just not skimming the whoops enough today. At least that’s one easy thing to work on for the next one.