Weege Show: Oakland Press Day Preview

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through Oakland for Monster Energy Supercross. He spoke to Eli Tomac today and wraps up what he learned from him, and many other storylines heading into this weekend.

All brought to you by Honda, and their lineup of race-ready motocrossers. The CRF250R and 450R give you point-and-shoot handling with suspension performance optimized for the track. And the low-end torque you need to get out of corners fast – and claim checkered flags even faster. See them in action as new HRC riders Colt Nichols and Chance Hymas join Chase Sexton and the Lawrence brothers this supercross season. Build your racing legacy with the brand that’s been winning for over fifty years: Honda.