Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Supercross
Houston
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: How The Other Half Live

February 15, 2023 4:00pm | by: &

Sometimes when we walk around and film all of these shiny factory Supercross machines, we forget about the riders that are two lanes over in the pits. You know, the ones that are paying for their way to the races, building their own bikes, driving to the races, living in their vans. The backbone of our sport! The privateers! The ones you and I can relate to the most! Dudes that are out there because they love to race their dirt bike and hope to make enough money to get to the next race. You know, those guys! Well this video is all about those riders. We walked around A2 and met a mix of privateers that have it good and not so good, but all of them have created their own paths in the sport we all love so much. This is how the other half live.

Note: This video was filmed on press day before the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Riders: Alex Nagy, Logan Karnow, Josh Greco, Alex Ray, Kevin Moranz, Lane Shaw

Main Image: Align Media

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now