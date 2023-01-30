Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

January 30, 2023 9:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 3 (of 17) — Angel Stadium — Anaheim, California 

250SX West Region

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West

January 28, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States4 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia3 - 6 - 1 Honda CRF250R
3Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States United States6 - 1 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States United States5 - 4 - 6 Honda CRF250R
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States7 - 8 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
6Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States United States8 - 7 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
7Derek Kelley Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States United States10 - 5 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F
8Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States United States2 - 13 - 8 GasGas MC 250F
9Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States United States12 - 3 - 19 Yamaha YZ250F
10Dylan Walsh Dylan Walsh United Kingdom United Kingdom14 - 11 - 10 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Levi Kitchen (Yamaha)
Levi Kitchen (Yamaha) Align Media
The 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX overall podium: Levi Kitchen (Yamaha), Jett Lawrence (Honda), and Stilez Robertson (Yamaha).
The 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX overall podium: Levi Kitchen (Yamaha), Jett Lawrence (Honda), and Stilez Robertson (Yamaha). Align Media

450SX

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX

January 28, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States1 - 5 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States5 - 1 - 3 Kawasaki KX450SR
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany2 - 3 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States7 - 4 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
5Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France4 - 6 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
6Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States3 - 2 - 13 Yamaha YZ450F
7Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States8 - 7 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F
8Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States11 - 8 - 6 GasGas MC 450F
9Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States United States6 - 11 - 8 Kawasaki KX450SR
10Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States United States10 - 9 - 9 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Chase Sexton (Honda)
Chase Sexton (Honda) Align Media
The 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross 450SX main event podium: Chase Sexton (Honda), Jason Anderson (Kawasaki), and Ken Roczen (Suzuki).
 Align Media

Championship Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia75
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States59
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States58
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States54
5Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States52
6Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil46
7Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States44
8Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States43
9Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States42
10Dylan Walsh United Kingdom37
Full Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States69
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States65
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States65
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany58
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States55
6Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France54
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States48
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States45
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States43
10Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States39
Full Standings

AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 6 (of 14) — Lazy E Arena — Guthrie, Oklahoma

AX Pro

AX Pro Championship Standings

General Tire Arenacross Outlaws

Round 12 (of 16) — Hartman Arena Wichita City, Kansas

250 Pro

450 Pro

Round 13 (of 16) — Hartman Arena Wichita City, Kansas

250 Pro

450 Pro

Championship Standings

250 Pro

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 9.54.43 AM
Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 9.54.43 AM Mitch Kendra

450 Pro

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 9.54.36 AM
Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 9.54.36 AM Mitch Kendra

US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 1 — Hamer, South Carolina

OVERALL RESULTS

  1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
  2. Zach Osborne (Yam)
  3. Josh Toth (GG)
  4. Layne Michael (GG)
  5. Cody Barnes (Hon)
  6. Angus Riordan (KTM)
  7. Thad Duvall (GG)
  8. Ruy Barbosa (Hon)
  9. Bubz Tasha (KTM)
  10. Dominik Morse (Hsq)
 Johnny Girroir (KTM) 
 Johnny Girroir (KTM)  Shan Moore

Other Championship Standings

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 2 (of 6)

Prestige Class Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
