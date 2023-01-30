Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 3 (of 17) — Angel Stadium — Anaheim, California
250SX West Region
Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX WestJanuary 28, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|4 - 2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|3 - 6 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|6 - 1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX United States
|5 - 4 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|7 - 8 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA United States
|8 - 7 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
|7
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA United States
|10 - 5 - 7
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT United States
|2 - 13 - 8
|GasGas MC 250F
|9
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY United States
|12 - 3 - 19
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|14 - 11 - 10
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX
Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SXJanuary 28, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|1 - 5 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|5 - 1 - 3
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|2 - 3 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|7 - 4 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|4 - 6 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|3 - 2 - 13
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|8 - 7 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|11 - 8 - 6
|GasGas MC 450F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL United States
|6 - 11 - 8
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA United States
|10 - 9 - 9
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
250SX West Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|75
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|59
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|58
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|54
|5
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|46
|7
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|44
|8
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|43
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|42
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|37
450SX
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|69
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|65
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|65
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|58
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|55
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|54
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|48
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|45
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|43
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|39
AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 6 (of 14) — Lazy E Arena — Guthrie, Oklahoma
AX Pro
AX Pro Championship Standings
General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
Round 12 (of 16) — Hartman Arena — Wichita City, Kansas
250 Pro
450 Pro
Round 13 (of 16) — Hartman Arena — Wichita City, Kansas
250 Pro
450 Pro
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 1 — Hamer, South Carolina
OVERALL RESULTS
- Johnny Girroir (KTM)
- Zach Osborne (Yam)
- Josh Toth (GG)
- Layne Michael (GG)
- Cody Barnes (Hon)
- Angus Riordan (KTM)
- Thad Duvall (GG)
- Ruy Barbosa (Hon)
- Bubz Tasha (KTM)
- Dominik Morse (Hsq)
Other Championship Standings
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 2 (of 6)
Prestige Class Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins