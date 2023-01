What's on the inside of Haiden Deegan's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F? Kris Keefer breaks his Supercross Futures machine down with his mechanic Brent Duffe as they talk about what the differences are between Danger Boy's amateur race bike and Levi Kitchen's pro race machine. No claim gate here people!

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Mechanic: Brent Duffe

Main Image: Align Media