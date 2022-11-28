Main image courtesy of Unlimited Sports MX
The 51st annual THOR Mini O’s wrapped up over the weekend. The week-long racing takes place over Thanksgiving week at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida and draws in thousands of families who compete in supercross and/or motocross. Now that the week is done, families have hit the road and made the journey home. Seven different individuals took home unique awards.
Note, the details of each award is directly from the Mini O’s event page website: https://unlimitedsportsmx.com/events/thor-mini-os/awards-and-points/.
2022 Mini O'S Top Ten SX Results
2022 Mini O'S Top Ten MX Results
The unique awards winners:
Olympiad Awards
Awarded to the rider who accumulates the most points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall in each class.
Dunlop Silver Tire Award
Awarded to the rider in the Pro and A classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
2022 recipient: Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Deegan’s results:
Supercross main event finishes:
250 A: 5th
250 Pro Sport: 1st
450 Pro Sport: 1st
Motocross overall finishes:
250 A: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
250 Pro Sport: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
450 Pro Sport: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award
Awarded to the rider who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined. Select classes apply.
2022 recipient: Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Good week at mini os took home 5/6 championships, won 6/6 motos in mx and won two Olympiad awards the silver tire award and the platinum pipe award! thanks @starracingyamaha @monsterenergy @duffe38
Scott Golden Goggle Award
Awarded to the rider in the 250 and 450, B and C classes who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
2022 recipient: Ashton Arruda (Yamaha)
Arruda’s results:
Supercross main event finishes:
250 C JR (12-17): 1st
250 C Limited: 1st
Motocross overall finishes:
250 C JR (12-17): 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
250 C Limited: 3rd overall (7-1 moto finishes)
What an amazing week at Mini os!
Sx: I went 1-1 in 250c limited and 250c jr
Mx: In 250c limited I got taken out off the start in my heat race, made my way from last to 7th and then won the main giving me a 3rd overall, and went 1-1 in 250c jr.
Still can’t believe I won the @scottmotosports award!
Can’t thank all the people that helped me out this year!!!
THOR Bronze Boot Award
Awarded to the rider in the 65cc, 85cc, Mini Sr., Supermini and Schoolboy classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
2022 recipient: Marcus Trujillo (Husqvarna)
Trujillo’s results:
Supercross main event finishes:
65 (7-11): 3rd
65cc (10-11): 2nd
65cc (10-11) Limited: 1st
85cc (9-11) Limited: 21st
Motocross overall finishes:
65 (7-11): 3rd overall (5-2 moto finishes)
65cc (10-11): 5th overall (5-4 moto finishes)
65cc (10-11) Limited: 4th overall (5-5 moto finishes)
85cc (9-11) Limited: 17th overall (7-17 moto finishes)
What an honor to be awarded the Thor Bronze Boot Award at Mini O’s this year. This is awarded to a rider in the 65, 85, Supermini or Schoolboy class that accumulated the highest number of points in the supercross main and motocross overall combined. Consistency paid off! I had a heck of a week going out on 65’s with a bang!
Thank you to my sponsors who continue to support my dreams!
Nihilo Prodigy Award
Awarded to the 50cc rider in all 50 classes that accumulates the highest number of points, combined in both Supercross and Motocross.
2022 recipient: Gavyn Welzien (Cobra)
Supercross main event finishes:
51cc (4-8) Limited: 2nd
51cc (7-8) Limited: 1st
65 (7-11): 18th
65cc (7-9): 29th
65cc (7-9) Limited: 11th
Motocross overall finishes:
51cc (4-8) Limited: 1st overall (2-1 moto finishes)
51cc (7-8) Limited: 3rd overall (1-4 moto finishes)
65 (7-11): 7th overall (4-6 moto finishes)
65cc (7-9): 11th overall (9-9 moto finishes)
65cc (7-9) Limited: 24th overall (3-27 moto finishes)
O L Y M P I A D // What. A. Week. The 2022 edition of @unlimitedsportsmx Mini O’s has come and gone. We had some ups. We had some downs. But most of all, we had family, friends, and a whole bag of fun!
Engine Ice Award
Awarded to the rider who kept their cool under pressure in the heat of a race.
2022 recipient: Wyatt Duff (KTM)
Duff’s results:
Supercross main event finishes:
85cc (9-11): 2nd
85cc (9-11) Limited: 2nd
85cc (9-13): 12th
Motocross overall finishes:
85cc (9-11): 4th overall (4-4 moto finishes)
85cc (9-11) Limited: 1st (1-1- moto finishes)
85cc (9-13): 6th overall (3-8 moto finishes)
DIAMOND AWARD
This award recognizes a rider who exemplifies late Jantz Grodzicki’s love and dedication to the motocross sport. This award will be presented to a “B” or “C” rider that creates a positive impact, is humble, acts as a role model for others and represents his or her sponsors well. The recipient of this award must ride both Supercross and Motocross. We are looking for that one-of-a-kind rider… the “Diamond in the Rough”!
2022 recipient:Drew Adams
Adams’ results:
Supercross main event finishes:
250 B: 3rd
250 B Limited: 6th
450 B Limited: 6th
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: 2nd
Motocross overall finishes:
250 B: 4th overall (6-4 moto finishes)
450 B: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: 3rd overall (1-4 moto finishes)
As you will see in the vurbmoto video below, not only is Adams fast on a motorcycle, but he also knows how to work an event and is also hilarious off the track.
Renthal Mechanic of the Year Award
This award honors the Mechanic who has made an outstanding contribution to his rider and/or team this year and has gone above and beyond the call of duty. The mechanic exemplifies their love and dedication to not only the rider he supports but to the motocross sport. The mechanic must be nominated by the rider or team in a written essay explaining what sets your mechanic apart from the rest. The winner will be selected by a selected industry panel.
2022 recipient: Warren Simoneaux (Matthew Simoneaux’s dad)
We posted this photo on Facebook where Warren was talking with his son Mat after a tough race...