Images by Christophe Desmet

Alex Ray, who hurt his wrist before the start of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, and then eventually had surgery on that wrist this past summer, is finally back to racing. His goal has been to just do the laps without crashing (something he finally accomplished during night two of racing in Paris, France) while racing his way back to speed. Steve Matthes caught up with Alex after night two of racing at Paris Supercross to see how he is doing with this injury and his goal of staying off of the ground.

Racer X: Alex Ray, just stay on the bike. It didn’t happen. It did today.

Alex Ray: It did today.

Yesterday though it didn’t happen, and you know what though honestly, your chain breaking on lap two in the whoops and sending you over the bars, that is, what have you done to do this kind of stuff in your life?

I don’t know man, someone is pissed off, or I have some bad karma for something I don’t know.