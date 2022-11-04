Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ruy Barbosa
WSX
Australian GP
WSX Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Justin Brayton
  3. Ken Roczen
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Aaron Tanti
EnduroCross
Boise
Racer X Films: Tom Vialle First Look on Supercross

November 4, 2022 11:45am | by: &

Two-time MX2 World Motocross Champion Tom Vialle has made the move to the USA full time from 2023 onward and will get his feet wet soon with his first taste of Monster Energy AMA Supercross racing. Watch as the 22-year-old Frenchman learns the ropes of supercross at KTM's Murrieta, California test track.

Film: Tom Journet & Kellen Brauer

Edit: Tom Journet

Main image courtesy of Spencer Owens.

