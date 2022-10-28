Colorado native Jaxon Pascal has been slowly building his way towards a career in professional motocross. He took another big step in September when he competed in his first ever Amateur Scouting Moto Combine at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Coming off of 20th and 12th place finishes in the 250B and 250B Limited classes respectively at the Monster Energy Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship in August, Pascal got his first chance at seeing what long motos against tough competition looked like. He had an even ruder awakening though with temperatures soaring above 105-degree Fahrenheit causing shortened motos on the day for health and safety concerns.

Still though, Pascal was able to go 13-15 for 14th overall and certainly learned a lot throughout the day. We caught up with him back then to ask about the Combines, building towards the A class, Supercross Futures and more.

Racer X: First of all, just tell me about today with the motos and how gnarly that heat was?

Jaxon Pascal: Coming into this race, we had some Zoom calls on Tuesday night as my dad and I were leaving from Colorado to drive out here and that’s when I heard they were cutting the motos. We train our butts off all week, and I felt like I was going to do better in those 25’s plus twos. I still feel like I would have done better, but that was not what I was expecting! That hurt. I mean that hurt bad. Fifteen plus two, I think it was about the same as a Loretta’s moto, maybe a lap shorter, but man. I’m sure there’s thousands of you reading this that have ridden at Pala, and you know that Pala is not a track that you want to do a long moto on in 105-degree heat. It was worth it for sure to grind through that, but man it was just such a good experience to get that true heat training on a real national track under that true schedule.

Track-wise, this is usually described as a much different Pala than we see during the week. It’s a lot rougher, it’s a lot deeper. How did you feel about it compared to normally riding here?

So, I think I’ve rode Pala like three times on a practice day and it was not a practice day out there that’s for sure [laughs]. I live in Colorado and I’m sure you all know Thunder Valley. I ride there once a week. We’ve got a track at the house that I ride, and you know, we get it rough. We try to replicate that. Pala is a different animal. It is just that unpredictable dirt that you’ve got to setup your suspension a little bit different. We struggled with that a little bit, but everyone struggles with suspension at Pala so it’s not necessarily an excuse. But yeah, it’s just Pala. It’s just different.