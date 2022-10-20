FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

With the British GP round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) in the rear-view mirror, on this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Lewis Phillips and I look back at the race that was in Cardiff, what does it mean for the new WSX, the format, the highs, the lows, and more.

Listen to the Phillips podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.