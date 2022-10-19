In the age of YouTube and social media it seems just about anyone can become famous. Most lack talent and will leave us scratching our heads wondering what everyone sees in them, but every once in a while someone brilliant comes along and is able to bring some comedic relief to our day. Larry Enticer busted onto the scene several years ago and coined the phrase, “Just gonna send it!” in reference to sending, or crashing, his old Yamaha Enticer snowmobile off impossibly large gaps. As with most professional snowmobilers he rides moto in the summer to keep sharp. His humor may not be for everyone (i.e. children) but he is really just a fun loving guy who loves the sport of motocross.

Racer X: Okay so before COVID-19 you had a really good thing going. What was it like to get paid to make appearances and how much did that change for you when the border closed?

Larry Enticer: Yeah, so before the whole COVID thing I was having a blast traveling around doing appearances at all sorts of events all over the world. It was great meeting new people and building connections in the motorsport industry. But then once the borders closed, I was stuck here in Canada and wasn’t allowed to leave my cabin or go to the beer store. So, I started making my own moonshine so I could either sell some to make some money, drink it, or run my vehicles off it since the gas prices went through the roof.

So, your first ever video, is it true someone else posted it without your knowledge and you woke up the next day and the world was in love with you?

The first videos that were ever posted were actually posted by a bunch of my buddies. I just hit a few jumps and they posted the videos to the internet, and then I left the country not knowing anything was going to become of all this. Once I got to the states and hit a Walmart for Wi-Fi and beer my phone started blowing up. I didn't know what to think so I made a video of me riding my brother's dirt bike and sure enough that video took off faster than my snowmobile on a fresh snowy morning, which is very fast by the way! I never thought that me riding my snowmobile around would get the world so excited!

Is it your riding, or the mullet? Speaking of which, I heard you're not trying to be ironic or funny with the mullet but have had it your whole life. Have you ever cut it?

I'm not sure if it's the riding or the mullet that people get so revved up for, but it could be the Canadian tuxedo that I wear also. It's been a while since I've cut my hair, I just keep it at a classy mullet length and style in case I need to go to any formal event. My mom did cut my mullet off one time when I was in grade school as a child because she thought I looked like a hooligan, so I just refused to go back to school until I had my mullet grown back. I feel the riding part of it, people love that because I can't seem to figure out how to land a jump without completely destroying my sled and myself. People love to watch a good crash and I think they love to see it when there is a chubby guy in denim with a mullet trying to go as far as the snowmobile will take it.