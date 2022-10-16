Weege Show: Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Jason Weigandt walks and talks following the 2022 edition of Red Bull Straight Rhythm. Marvin Musquin continues his dominance of the event after topping Ken Roczen, and Carson Brown used his versatility to notch another 125cc win. Weigandt chats with them and also grabs the sweet sound of Aaron Plessinger's KTM 250SX in this Weege Show, brought to you by Race Tech's Engine and Suspension seminars.

