Christian Craig is no stranger to the 450 Class—the 2022 250SX West champ has multiple outdoor seasons on a big bike under his belt—but he’s never made it his permanent home. Until now, that is, as Craig will be jumping to the premier division full-time in 2023, and on a new team to boot. We caught up with Craig to get the details on his new situation.
Racer X: So, now it’s official. Your two-year deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Just for setting the record straight here, you could have made more money and stayed in 250’s. Just to put it all out there, right?
Craig: Yes. After everything, I probably would have made more if I did stay and defend my number one, just the way the contracts played out. I know that. So, I actually turned down some money to be on a 450 full-time, but that’s what I wanted. There was no question, no doubt that that’s what I wanted.
For sure. It’s just when I’m screaming and yelling about 250 supercross, I get all these riders telling me, ‘Well, what would you do to make the money?’ And basically saying they had no choice because that’s where they make the most money. But here’s an example. No one is going to hold a GoFundMe for you because you’re riding Factory Husqvarna, but you are an example of a racer who is going to bet on himself and move up.
Yeah. It’s something that you’ve said so much. You’ve told me too when I was on 250’s. Go get a privateer bike and just race. You’ll make more money doing that. I’m like, ‘Eh, not anymore.’ Maybe back in the day, but nowadays, they pay pretty well for 250. I have a family to support, so I did what was best for me, but it’s more than time to be 450 full-time. For me, it wasn’t about the money anymore. It’s more about I want a 450 career also. I don't want to be known as a 250 guy.
If you don’t win the title though, are you making this move, or did you have to check that box in your mind of getting this damn thing done before you move up? Or do you think win or lose, you were going to go 450’s? Or maybe Rockstar Husky doesn’t hire you if you don’t win. I don't know. Where were you at?
This was a win-or-lose decision. I think once I re-signed the one-year deal with Star, I said mentally and to my family that this was it. Win or lose, I’m going 450 next year and I’m either going to privateer it or be on some sort of team. I’ll do whatever it takes and then I can work my way up. Luckily, it played out the way it did. I made some calls during the west coast break to Roger [DeCoster] and next thing you know, I had a contract in front of me. Star did not have a 450 spot, and all respect to them, but I had to do what was best for me and for my family. So, here we are.
You did have some choices and you were in demand, obviously for your year. By the way, I’ve said this a few times on my shows, you had this Rockstar Energy Husqvarna deal done a long time ago. We’ve been talking about it for a while. You did the opposite of mailing it in for the nationals. You wanted a Des Nations spot. You worked your balls off. Some guys wouldn’t. You really gave it your all in your last summer with the Star Yamaha guys. So, I think that’s admirable because some guys would be like, ‘Hey, I’ve got a two-year deal.’ Whatever it is. ‘I’m just going to hang out. It’s already signed.’
Yeah. Same goes for the Star team. They could have been like, ‘Yeah, you signed with a team. Eff you.’ They could have treated me bad, but they didn’t. I think that’s why I had the summer I did. We didn’t talk about it. They knew, but they respected my decision. One thing I didn’t want to happen was, coming off my supercross season, just to have a shitty outdoor season. I wanted to keep the momentum going so bad. So, I was like, ‘Let’s keep doing what I’m doing. Nothing changes.’ Yes, I won this and all this stuff, but my mentality stays the same. You saw that throughout the whole outdoor season. I checked off a lot of goals that I set in the off-season. So, it’s cool. It’s cool to be in this position now. Exciting times, for sure.
You did sign this early. Did you wait for something else? Did you have another offer? Why the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna so soon? Or was it just, ‘They’re showing faith in me and that’s it, I’m good,’? I do feel like you probably could have shopped more than what you did.
Yeah. It was after Anaheim three. We had a six-week break, and I think it was that week after. I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m calling Roger right now.’ I called him and I was like, ‘Hey, I know you’re part of the KTM group which is those three manufacturers. I want to ride on one.’ I’ve called him before a couple years ago and it just never worked out. He was like, ‘Let me talk to some guys.’ Literally, the next thing you know, I had something in front of me and I had Nate Ramsey calling me. It all happened so quick. It was so smooth that I felt like it was all meant to happen. It’s been cool getting to know these guys behind the scenes and then same with the Fox guys. It’s all been a process, but we’ve had more than enough time. It’s all been working behind the scenes, so it’s cool that it all comes out now.
Do you know who your mechanic is going to be?
Yeah. His name is Jared Warwick. He was Anderson’s practice bike mechanic back in the day, and then the worked for Tedder and then AEO, and now he’s my guy. Duff talked to the team I think, but nothing really came about. I don’t blame him. I don’t think he wanted to move out to California. Didn’t want to put that pressure on him. He’s actually an amateur guy now. He’s working for [Haiden] Deegan.
What are the early thoughts on the bike, on the team? You’re going to give us the standard BS that it’s amazing, it’s the best bike ever. For real, how is the bike? What are you initial impressions?
I’m not going to lie. I was stressed. I haven’t rode since Pala, and then I knew I wasn’t going to ride or touch the bike until yesterday, which was October third. So, a lot stuck in my mind. People talking like, ‘Oh, he’s going to suck in the whoops now. The bike is rigid. Everyone doesn’t like this bike.’ Everyone is talking crap on it, but Mookie [Malcolm Stewart] just had his best season yet. It’s more than capable of winning. I had no doubt that I could make it work and be great on it. But, I’m not going to lie, I was a little stressed going to the track yesterday and just thinking about, ‘Am I going to ride the same?’ I felt pretty good. I made a few adjustments to suspension and things like that to get it to what I like. I’m doing supercross tomorrow, so I think that says that I do feel comfortable.
There are negatives to every bike. This being a new chassis this year for those guys, they’re working out the kinks. I feel like I’m coming in at the perfect time, where they had figured it out supercross-wise and had hours and hours of testing and days of different guys on the bike and figured it out. They worked those kinks out. I don't know what it was that held Cooper Webb back, or who knows. I do think when I come into supercross the bike is going to be a lot better, for me and Mookie.
You’re going to be at Baker’s Factory. What are your thoughts on joining that program?
I told Roger when I talked to him on the phone that I did want to train with Aldon [Baker]. So, when I got the contract, it was in my contract. I don't know if that was going to happen for sure, either way if I didn’t want to or I wanted to, but I did want to. I’ve been with Aldon for a few weeks. I haven’t been out to the Baker’s Factory yet, but it’s going to be interesting. We start boot camp I think November first. We’ll start ramping up. It’s exciting. I had no problems with Swanny [Gareth Swanepoel]. I loved everything about it and he got me a championship and to where I am now. We’ll see if Aldon can get me to another level.
You went Fox head to toe, but I imagine you had a lot of choices. That must have been pretty cool.
That was a first time for me. Luckily, Fox was pretty much the first. I don’t even remember talking to really any more companies. There were a few here and there, but once I heard Fox, I was like, ‘Yup, let’s jump on it and get it done.’ It was pretty simple. It’s cool that I only have to go to one guy. I deal with one guy for everything, which is nice.