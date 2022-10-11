For sure. It’s just when I’m screaming and yelling about 250 supercross, I get all these riders telling me, ‘Well, what would you do to make the money?’ And basically saying they had no choice because that’s where they make the most money. But here’s an example. No one is going to hold a GoFundMe for you because you’re riding Factory Husqvarna, but you are an example of a racer who is going to bet on himself and move up.

Yeah. It’s something that you’ve said so much. You’ve told me too when I was on 250’s. Go get a privateer bike and just race. You’ll make more money doing that. I’m like, ‘Eh, not anymore.’ Maybe back in the day, but nowadays, they pay pretty well for 250. I have a family to support, so I did what was best for me, but it’s more than time to be 450 full-time. For me, it wasn’t about the money anymore. It’s more about I want a 450 career also. I don't want to be known as a 250 guy.

If you don’t win the title though, are you making this move, or did you have to check that box in your mind of getting this damn thing done before you move up? Or do you think win or lose, you were going to go 450’s? Or maybe Rockstar Husky doesn’t hire you if you don’t win. I don't know. Where were you at?

This was a win-or-lose decision. I think once I re-signed the one-year deal with Star, I said mentally and to my family that this was it. Win or lose, I’m going 450 next year and I’m either going to privateer it or be on some sort of team. I’ll do whatever it takes and then I can work my way up. Luckily, it played out the way it did. I made some calls during the west coast break to Roger [DeCoster] and next thing you know, I had a contract in front of me. Star did not have a 450 spot, and all respect to them, but I had to do what was best for me and for my family. So, here we are.

You did have some choices and you were in demand, obviously for your year. By the way, I’ve said this a few times on my shows, you had this Rockstar Energy Husqvarna deal done a long time ago. We’ve been talking about it for a while. You did the opposite of mailing it in for the nationals. You wanted a Des Nations spot. You worked your balls off. Some guys wouldn’t. You really gave it your all in your last summer with the Star Yamaha guys. So, I think that’s admirable because some guys would be like, ‘Hey, I’ve got a two-year deal.’ Whatever it is. ‘I’m just going to hang out. It’s already signed.’

Yeah. Same goes for the Star team. They could have been like, ‘Yeah, you signed with a team. Eff you.’ They could have treated me bad, but they didn’t. I think that’s why I had the summer I did. We didn’t talk about it. They knew, but they respected my decision. One thing I didn’t want to happen was, coming off my supercross season, just to have a shitty outdoor season. I wanted to keep the momentum going so bad. So, I was like, ‘Let’s keep doing what I’m doing. Nothing changes.’ Yes, I won this and all this stuff, but my mentality stays the same. You saw that throughout the whole outdoor season. I checked off a lot of goals that I set in the off-season. So, it’s cool. It’s cool to be in this position now. Exciting times, for sure.

You did sign this early. Did you wait for something else? Did you have another offer? Why the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna so soon? Or was it just, ‘They’re showing faith in me and that’s it, I’m good,’? I do feel like you probably could have shopped more than what you did.

Yeah. It was after Anaheim three. We had a six-week break, and I think it was that week after. I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m calling Roger right now.’ I called him and I was like, ‘Hey, I know you’re part of the KTM group which is those three manufacturers. I want to ride on one.’ I’ve called him before a couple years ago and it just never worked out. He was like, ‘Let me talk to some guys.’ Literally, the next thing you know, I had something in front of me and I had Nate Ramsey calling me. It all happened so quick. It was so smooth that I felt like it was all meant to happen. It’s been cool getting to know these guys behind the scenes and then same with the Fox guys. It’s all been a process, but we’ve had more than enough time. It’s all been working behind the scenes, so it’s cool that it all comes out now.

Do you know who your mechanic is going to be?

Yeah. His name is Jared Warwick. He was Anderson’s practice bike mechanic back in the day, and then the worked for Tedder and then AEO, and now he’s my guy. Duff talked to the team I think, but nothing really came about. I don’t blame him. I don’t think he wanted to move out to California. Didn’t want to put that pressure on him. He’s actually an amateur guy now. He’s working for [Haiden] Deegan.