Tom Vialle: “It was really nice to go for the factory for an event like this and it was a big surprise to see how many people were there for it. I had four fantastic seasons and two titles with this amazing team and to have this ‘thank you’ felt very special. We saw the Motohall and then other parts of the factory and everyone connected with the MXGP team and project. I am very thankful.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “A special day for a special racer and for what was a special achievement this year. Tom kept us all on the edge of our seats as he fought hard for the MX2 championship. He showed real composure in a very pressurized situation to bring another title to Red Bull KTM so this welcome and a celebration of what he did feels like the least we can do. Tom’s mentality and ability means that he will be able to take on the tough new adventure he faces in the USA and all the people that were here today, as well as his many fans, will be watching as he goes on to create more amazing stories. Best of luck Tom and thanks for everything so far.”