GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 8
Weege Show: Motocross of Nations Wrap and Win!

September 26, 2022 1:40am | by:

Team USA's long dry spell at the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations is complete, and it ended on a rainy day at RedBud, where this time even the mud couldn't stop the American team. It was sweet and obvious redemption for the team, with Eli Tomac having struggled through the 2018 event at this track, Chase Sexton on hand that day to watch, and Justin Cooper having his own hopes dashed by mud back in 2019. This time, it all came together, and Jason Weigandt walks and talks through RedBud to explain it all. Brought to you by Acerbis, the worldwide leader in dirt bike plastics and accessories. Whether you simply need a new fender, or you want to personalize your bike, Acerbis has you covered. Check out the latest styles and colors at Acerbisusa.com.

