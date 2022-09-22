RedBud is literally two days away, as qualifying takes place on Saturday for the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations! We have been counting down to the race with some of our favorite Team USA moments over the years, going back to the early seventies and focusing on the riders that have participated, some on winning teams and others not so lucky. Today, we’re shifting gears to look at a motorcycle that has played a part in many big moments in Team USA history, the Kawasaki KX500.

In 1989 Kawasaki gave Jeff Ward a potent motorcycle to ride in the 500 Nationals. Wardy responded with the title, giving him a career sweep of every AMA title from that era: AMA Supercross, 125, 250 and 500 AMA Pro Motocross. So when he was again chosen to ride the 500 class for Team USA in the ’89 MXoN, he was well-prepared. Ward had already ridden a 500 and participated in Team USA wins in 1983, ’84, and ’87. He also had ridden a 250 in wins in ’85, and then in ’88 he was tasked with riding the 125, as his teammate Ron Lechien would ride the KX500 in that race in France. And of course, Ward won again, giving him a career sweep in the three classes of MXoN as well. That’s a distinction shares with Johnny O’Mara, Mike Kiedrowski, and Jeff Emig.

So in ’89 Ward lined up in Gaildorf, Germany aboard the big bike and won, and then he did it again in ’90 in Sweden, helping teammates Jeff Stanton (250) and Damon Bradshaw (125) keep the winning streak going in what would be his final appearance on Team USA. All told, Jeff Ward was on seven winning MXoN teams as well as two Trophee des Nations teams in ’83 and ’84.