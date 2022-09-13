Steward Baylor Claims The Mountaineer GNCC Overall Win

It's been a wild year tracking the GNCC Championship, with contenders cycling in and out of the series with injuries. After the series annual summer break through July and August, racing resumed in West Virginia, and AmPro Yamaha's Steward Baylor rose to the top of the podium for first time this season. Coastal Racing GasGas rider Ricky Russell led most of the day but ended up fourth, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Thad Duvall finished third in his first GNCC since getting hurt at the season opener.

Magna 1 Husqvarna's Jordan Ashburn hit the podium again with a second-place finish, to further strengthen his hold on the series' points lead. Defending GNCC Champion Ben Kelley, who started the season on a huge win streak, is now declared out for the season after suffering a big leg injury a few months back. There was hope perhaps Kelley could return to racing after the break, but he was not ready in time.

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer: Motorcycle Report

Baylor Back on Top in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded its tenth round of the season, The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer, on Sunday, September 11th in Beckley, West Virginia. The event continued to serve as a salute to First Responders and Military members as it fell on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

As the green flag flew at the start of the race it was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell firing his motorcycle first and grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. Russell would lead the way for the first three laps of the race, but a crash on lap four would set him back into the fourth place position.

AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor didn’t have the start he hoped for as he was in the back of the pack. Baylor would push throughout the opening lap, coming through fifth in his class. As the race continued on Baylor would make his way into third, and then on the fourth lap he would make the pass for the lead stick. On the last lap of the race Baylor was not letting down, he continued to put his head down and push and would come through the finish line with an 18 second lead.

Coming through to earn second on the day was the Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna-backed rider of Jordan Ashburn. As he continues to lead the way in the National Championship standings, Ashburn would put in a good ride as he battled back-and-forth for a podium position throughout the race. Ashburn now holds a 32 point lead in the points standings with just three rounds remaining.

Making his return to the series after his round one injury was Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall. In front of his home-state crowd, Duvall would get a good start to the day, coming around in third on the opening lap. However, as the race wore on, he would find himself back in the fifth place position, only to fight his way back up into a podium finishing position. Throughout the last hour of the race Duvall would remain in that podium position, taking the checkered flag for third overall.

Russell would restart his bike after a crash on lap four, but he would be unable to make a charge to the front of the pack.