Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Infield Access Raw - Ironman 450 Class

August 30, 2022 3:30pm | by:

Right from the sidelines at Ironman Raceway, our own Tom Journet gets you nice and close to some of the best action from the 450 class at the Ironman National. With another epic showdown between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton all the way through to close battles inside the top 10, there was plenty of good racing to watch in Indiana. See what it looked like from right next to the racetrack.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

