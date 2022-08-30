Right from the sidelines at Ironman Raceway, our own Tom Journet gets you nice and close to some of the best action from the 450 class at the Ironman National. With another epic showdown between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton all the way through to close battles inside the top 10, there was plenty of good racing to watch in Indiana. See what it looked like from right next to the racetrack.

Film/edit: Tom Journet