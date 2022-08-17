After a two week break the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship returned to Unadilla last weekend. The break in the series couldn’t have come at a better time to ensure the riders were well rested and ready to tackle the ever-difficult Unadilla course. Was it track conditions that seemed to favor more smooth, technical riders like Chase Sexton and Jo Shimoda? Or are they just coming into their own at the end of the season? Also, how hard is it to come back from injury with only four races left, at such a challenging track? We asked Jason Thomas these questions and here is what he had to say.

After finishing second to Eli Tomac so many times, Chase Sexton has managed to turn the tide at the last two races. He did it in dominant fashion at Unadilla too, and even has the points lead now. Then again, Unadilla isn’t one of Tomac’s better tracks. Should Tomac be worried? How do you see this situation playing out at the remaining three rounds?

He should definitely be worried. Sexton has gained a ton of confidence over the last two rounds and that may be the most dangerous aspect of this dynamic. Tomac going 2-2 on a track he doesn’t care for isn’t a big deal. Sexton going 1-1 whilst passing Tomac en route to taking the red plate is a big deal. Both of things happened on Saturday and it all depends on your perspective. If I’m Tomac, I’m downplaying the significance of it and just pointing to a very difficult and sketchy racetrack. If he loses again this weekend, though, that Sexton confidence may reach insurmountable levels.