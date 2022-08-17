After a two week break the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship returned to Unadilla last weekend. The break in the series couldn’t have come at a better time to ensure the riders were well rested and ready to tackle the ever-difficult Unadilla course. Was it track conditions that seemed to favor more smooth, technical riders like Chase Sexton and Jo Shimoda? Or are they just coming into their own at the end of the season? Also, how hard is it to come back from injury with only four races left, at such a challenging track? We asked Jason Thomas these questions and here is what he had to say.
After finishing second to Eli Tomac so many times, Chase Sexton has managed to turn the tide at the last two races. He did it in dominant fashion at Unadilla too, and even has the points lead now. Then again, Unadilla isn’t one of Tomac’s better tracks. Should Tomac be worried? How do you see this situation playing out at the remaining three rounds?
He should definitely be worried. Sexton has gained a ton of confidence over the last two rounds and that may be the most dangerous aspect of this dynamic. Tomac going 2-2 on a track he doesn’t care for isn’t a big deal. Sexton going 1-1 whilst passing Tomac en route to taking the red plate is a big deal. Both of things happened on Saturday and it all depends on your perspective. If I’m Tomac, I’m downplaying the significance of it and just pointing to a very difficult and sketchy racetrack. If he loses again this weekend, though, that Sexton confidence may reach insurmountable levels.
Dylan Ferrandis went 4-10 for seventh overall but had a few moments early where he looked fantastic. What do you make of his day at Unadilla? Did he perform about how you expected, and how much do you think he’ll be able to improve with limited time left in the season?
I thought that it was a very positive day. His ability to immediately jump back into relevance was impressive. Sure, he wasn’t able to stay with Tomac and Sexton and may have been suffering a bit late in moto two but remember he hasn’t even raced a moto this summer. I think it’s going to get better from here and quickly.
Unadilla can be a tricky beast in its own unique way. You’ve ridden the track plenty, and you were there on Saturday. How did the conditions compare to the norm for Unadilla? Did it seem easier, tougher, or about the same as it usually is?
It was a very tough version in 2022. A drought leading up to the event left the track and surrounding area dying for the rain that was forecasted the week of. When that rain didn’t materialize, it left the track crew in a dire situation to play catch up. Unfortunately, that effort may have been too little too late, leaving powdery Unadilla soil in wait. The hard base and unpredictable traction created a track that had many scratching their head about how to attack. We saw big crashes all day long as riders found their limit. Unadilla has been soft and rutty for a decade now but 2022 was a throwback to the harder base of the late 90’s and early 2000’s.
Jo Shimoda seems like he’s really heating up. Was there anything about the track on Saturday that you thought may have suited his riding style or is he simply just improving seemingly every week?
I don’t know of anything specific other than he has picture perfect technique which comes in handy as conditions deteriorate. When traction becomes scarce, having the right body positioning, ideal throttle control, and understanding riding efficiency all become much more valuable. He is surely getting more comfortable at the front, too. The more he is there, the more he will feel like he belongs.
Jumping back into the nationals after injury is no joke. Just look at Dean Wilson and Malcolm Stewart, who were fifteenth and sixteenth. But Cameron McAdoo did pretty good, especially in the second moto, where he took fourth. How are some riders able to jump back in and find the flow seemingly right away?
Starts are a big part of the equation and neither the 27 nor the 15 got good ones. I also think that Unadilla is a tough track to return to. That track didn’t give anyone much in the way of confidence, making life that much harder when you haven’t raced outdoors in 8 years (Mookie). I really do believe both of them will fare better at Budds Creek. Mookie has had great rides there in the past and they will likely both feel more comfortable on a much more rider-friendly track.