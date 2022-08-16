Results Archive
Loretta Lynn's
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
France Announces Motocross of Nations Roster

August 16, 2022 10:35am | by:
The following press release is from the French Motorcycling Federation (FMF):

The French Motorcycling Federation is pleased to lift the veil on the French Team which will wear our colours during the 75th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in RedBud (USA) on September 24 & 25.

The objective is clear: to win back the Chamberlain Trophy on this legendary circuit which saw the French team win its last title in this competition in 2018.

The French Motorcycling Federation shows its full support for its blue-white-red delegation. Like previous editions, the FFM will make every effort to place its riders in the best possible position and leave RedBud with plates 1, 2 and 3 for the 2023 edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée!

The riders representing the team in Red Bud will be:

MXGP:Maxime Renaux
MX2: Marvin Musquin
OPEn: Dylan Ferrandis

