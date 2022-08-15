Well how about this? Honda HRC's Chase Sexton weathered an eight-moto win streak from Eli Tomac and now has a three-moto win streak of his own. He's back in the points lead for the 450 class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, too, and his performance over the weekend at Unadilla was particularly impressive: he caught and passed Tomac in both motos to roll to uncontested wins. You don't see that happen often.

Unadilla, though, is not Tomac's best track. So, how much of this is Sexton finding another gear and how much of it is just a Unadilla thing? Chase talked about those things in the post-race press conference.

Chase you had a fantastic day, a day most riders dream of. What do you like so much about Unadilla and what was so special today?

Chase Sexton: I’ve always liked this track, I’ve been here, I think this was my fifth time. Today was a lot different. I think every year I’ve come here it’s either rained before we came here or it was raining [while we were here], so it made it softer and more rutted than today. In practice I was really struggling with that. It was drier and choppy. We had to make a decent amount of bike changes, more than we have been doing, and it was good. I didn’t change from moto one to moto two. But yeah today was awesome. I like the rutted conditions. I grew up riding on more hardpack and ruts and that paid off today. I felt really comfortable even though the track could bite you really easily. I had a few close calls, you really had to be on your game. Today was one of those days where I felt like I was—not cruising—but I felt like I was in control.

This track in particular, you said it’s not what you traditionally see at Unadilla. When you saw the track this morning, what did you think about?

Yeah it was more back to how Unadilla used to be, when it was grass, kind of, I mean not totally because it had been ripped, but the first lap it was powdery and we were kicking up dust. It was not super deep compared to what I was used to in the past. I was expecting really long ruts and for it to be soft. I guess it’s been really dry up here and it’s kind of hard ground once you don’t have any rain. They did the best they could. When they ripped it after practice I knew it was going to be better for the motos, but it still got pretty choppy. I think they did a good job. It was consistent, it wasn’t deep in some spots and then hard and slick in others. It had a lot of options for lines, so that was nice.