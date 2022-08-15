Following two weekends off, the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship resumed on Saturday at the historic Unadilla MX circuit. Founded in the 1960s, the world-famous facility has provided numerous iconic moments and hosted legendary figures in motocross racing. Unfortunately, founder Ward Robinson passed away at the age of 85 on Monday, just days before the event. Even with the loss of Ward, the Robinson family prepped the facility for a huge weekend. And boy, did the racing deliver—with Robinson watching down from heaven.

In the premier class, Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton entered the day in the midst of one of the closest championship battles in history. Only five points separated them following the first eight rounds. Jason Weigandt wrote a story about the battle between the two following the seventh round Spring Creek National (incredibly, the championship has even tightened up since then!) as the young contender tries to battle the experienced past champion. Tomac had clicked off eight straight moto wins with Sexton finishing second in all of them, until Sexton broke the streak with a Washougal moto and overall win. Today, the duo battled side-by-side again in both motos—and this time it was the youngster getting the better of his competition. Sexton’s 1-1 was one of the most dominant performances of the season, as he passed and gapped Tomac in both races.

“I’ve always liked this track,” said Sexton. “Today was a lot different. I think every year I’ve come here it’s either rained before we came here or it was raining [while we were here], so it made it softer and more rutted than today. In practice I was really struggling with that. It was drier and choppy. We had to make a decent amount of bike changes, more than we have been doing, and it was good. I didn’t change from moto one to moto two. But yeah today was awesome. I like the rutted conditions. I grew up riding on more hardpack and ruts and that paid off today. I felt really comfortable even though the track could bite you really easily. I had a few close calls, you really had to be on your game. Today was one of those days where I felt like I was—not cruising—but I felt like I was in control.”