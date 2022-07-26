After winning the first moto at Washougal Hunter Lawrence was close to securing his first overall of the year, until a tip over in the second moto cost him the win. Eli Tomac swapped moto scores with Chase Sexton, tying in points for the day but ending the day in second overall. Jason Anderson landed on the podium for the fourth time this season, but still wants more. Here is what the guys had to say in the post-race press conference.

Hunter, a win in moto one obviously, a fourth in moto two, obviously some great expectations considering in 2021 at this track you had seventh overall so a good start to this one.

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah, not bad. Obviously, I would have liked the overall today, but I left it all on the track. First moto was good, second moto was going really well, and I tried to kind of stick a wheel in there and then I washed the front. On a track that’s really hard to make up ground…it’s kind of weird it’s a very one lined track, and every time you would try to find a different line just to try and get out of the roost and see if there is a passing opportunity on a different line, it felt like you would lose all of the ground you made up. So you’re like “Damn, ok you’ve got to go back again.” So, it was tough. But definitely coming out of here, into the break in better shape than we were last year so it’s a positive. The negative is the guy I am trying to make up points on didn’t even win a moto, but he still got the overall so it’s like “dammit!”

Hunter, you mentioned shadows on the podium, how bad were they?

Uhh… I wont sugar coat it, they were terrible. I mean they are the same every year, it’s not like they change. But it’s such a crazy crazy thing because the track is so high speed and to have vision obstructions and stuff, and to not be able to see the bumps it’s kind of scary. There’s a very big “send it” aspect to this track when you’re trying gain positions. Obviously when you’re in the power position out front it’s a little easier to ride defensive. But yeah, its tough, like maybe when the off-season comes we’ll saw a few branches off [laughs] and kind of open it up a bit because it’s a little frightening at times.