In the 250 class, we were beginning to see some separation for reigning champion Jett Lawrence over his brother Hunter Lawrence as Jett had outscored him by 34 points at the previous two rounds. Hunter had momentarily held the championship lead heading into the Southwick National after Jett suffered an engine failure in the first moto at RedBud, but Hunter entered Washougal just three rounds later looking at a 27-point deficit.

Washougal is also a track not favored much by Jett Lawrence as he admitted to us last week that he’s not that big of a fan of the racetrack. The slick conditions and tendency to force one fast line around the track were a few reasons Jett offered as to why he might not be feeling as strong this weekend, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t win here.

For Hunter Lawrence, the goal is simple, he needs to win. As the gates hit the ground in the first moto, it was Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda who launched out to the holeshot, but Hunter Lawrence was right on him. By the halfway point, Lawrence had made his way into the lead around Shimoda and was trying to take off. Shimoda and Jett Lawrence kept Hunter honest, but he was able to breakthrough and win the first moto. Step one was complete.

In the second moto, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper grabbed the holeshot and quickly pulled away at the front. With his fourth-place finish in the first moto, Cooper needed to win the second moto and hope for a bit of chaos behind him. Hunter Lawrence had moved into third early on and was pressuring Shimoda for second when he fell and slipped back to fourth.

Jett Lawrence then marched up to and around Shimoda for second position. Amazingly, that was for the overall win as Jett’s 2-2 was better than Cooper’s 4-1, Shimoda’s 3-3, and Hunter Lawrence’s 1-4 as they ran. Hunter Lawrence tried to close the gap down to Shimoda for third late in the race which would have flipped the overall in his favor, but he just couldn’t quite get it done in the end. Jett Lawrence claimed his seventh overall win of 2022 and his third in a row. His five consecutive moto win streak was broken with his 2-2 day, but for Jett Lawrence, it was a welcomed victory on a track that he doesn’t seem to enjoy.

“Maybe I should just complain about every track [laughs],” said Jett Lawrence. “To be honest, I think I just got lucky today. It was a big luck factor I think going 2-2 and Hunter unfortunately going down in the second one. I just got lucky on that one. I think I could have maybe pushed to Justin, but I had a few sketchy moments where I’m like, “You know what? I’d rather bring it home on two wheels. I’d rather take a second or whatever that may be and bring it home safe.”