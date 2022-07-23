Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington, for the eighth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
It’s a beautiful day in the Pacific Northwest for some motocross racing as Lucas Oil Pro Motocross invades Washougal MX Park. This track is arguably the most picturesque track on the schedule, but it’s not many of the riders’ favorite tracks as the deceiving shadows and slick conditions often create a tough track to race on.
Entering today, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac has just taken over the championship lead from Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton. The duo has finished first and second in the last seven motos straight with Tomac winning every single one of them and it’s taken until just now for Tomac to finally eclipse Sexton’s early season lead. Both riders pushed each other to the limit last weekend at Spring Creek and each of them have experienced success at Washougal with Sexton winning here last year.
As mentioned though, the track is quite the challenge, and the start could be critical today which has been Tomac’s strong suit of late. Either way, it seems like we’re in for a real treat today if those two can find each other out front again.
In the 250 class, Jett Lawrence’s championship lead has ballooned out to 27 points over his brother Hunter who has had a rough last couple of weeks. At Spring Creek, Hunter Lawrence was leading late in the first moto when he misread some lappers and Jett was able to snatch the win away in the closing stages. Then Hunter was leading the second moto when the red flag was unfortunately brought out for a downed rider. On the restart, Hunter had a much worse start while Jett was right up at the front from the get-go and took off to take home a 1-1 performance.
It is quickly starting to feel like Jett’s series as we work towards the home stretch, but Jett has also expressed how much he doesn’t seem to like this track at Washougal. Perhaps that’s an opportunity for Hunter to pounce and put a 1-1 up on the board if Jett can’t seem to find the comfort level here. We’ll see what happens.
Qualifying will begin shortly with the 250 class going first today and the motos will begin at 1 p.m. Pacific time later this afternoon. Follow along with us here and check out the broadcast schedule below:
- Motocross
- QualifyingLiveJuly 23 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 23 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 23 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 23 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 23 - 7:00 PM
