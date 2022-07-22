Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Washougal Preview with The Ryans, AP and Carson Brown

July 22, 2022 8:30pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the Washougal paddock for 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Enjoy a conversation with local two stroke hero Carson Brown, and then Ryan Villopoto shows up to chat with Ryan Dungey, where they both reveal that Red Bull Straight Rhythm is coming back soon. Maybe they'll race each other again? We also get an update from Aaron Plessinger, who witnessed Max Anstie's crazy ride down Mount Martin last weekend. All brought to you Honda, celebrating fifty years of off-road dominance with the latest 450R motocrossers. There’s more torque, better handling, and now three models to choose from: the 450R. The 450R Works Edition. And the limited run 450R 50th Anniversary model, sporting design cues straight out of the eighties, like a blue seat, gold handlebar and rims, and more. Write your racing legacy with the brand that’s been winning from the beginning: Honda.

Read Now
