Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the Washougal paddock for 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Enjoy a conversation with local two stroke hero Carson Brown, and then Ryan Villopoto shows up to chat with Ryan Dungey, where they both reveal that Red Bull Straight Rhythm is coming back soon. Maybe they'll race each other again? We also get an update from Aaron Plessinger, who witnessed Max Anstie's crazy ride down Mount Martin last weekend. All brought to you Honda, celebrating fifty years of off-road dominance with the latest 450R motocrossers. There’s more torque, better handling, and now three models to choose from: the 450R. The 450R Works Edition. And the limited run 450R 50th Anniversary model, sporting design cues straight out of the eighties, like a blue seat, gold handlebar and rims, and more. Write your racing legacy with the brand that’s been winning from the beginning: Honda.